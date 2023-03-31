'Into the air': One victim of Calgary house explosion likely in hospital for 6 months
A member of Calgary's South Sudanese community says 10 victims of a home explosion were blown into the air before falling into a fiery basement below.
The Monday blast also damaged several other homes and sent part of the roof of the house that blew up into a yard across the street.
The injured were all adults and six had life-threatening injuries.
Neighbours rushed to help as many of the injured struggled to climb out of the basement to safety.
Deng Deng Tiordit, chairman of the Twic Community Association of Canada, told The Canadian Press that he has spoken to some of the victims, their families and medical officials.
"The doctor told me one man will be there for a minimum of six months ... he's the one who has a lot of burns and is sedated because he has a lot of pain. He will take longer than anyone," Tiordit said.
"The rest, they are thinking about three or four weeks."
Although the fire department hasn't released a cause of the explosion, it has said it could have been natural gas.
Tiordit said one of the victims was visiting from Brooks, Alta., because his son was in hospital awaiting surgery. Now the father is also in hospital.
"He has a broken back and a broken rib and a broken shoulder because he was up on the main floor. When the explosion happened, it threw him up in the air and he fell into the basement," Tiordit said.
"The explosion happened in the basement and the people on the main floor _ it threw them into the air. That's why one of them was hanging out the window and then he fell down again."
Firefighters attend the scene of a house explosion that injured several people, destroyed one home and damaged others in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 27, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)Aleer Deng, a relative and a friend to many of the victims, said three are in critical condition and the others are stable.He said they are all expected to survive.
"The doctors are doing their best to try and treat them."
The South Sudanese community has started a GoFundMe page and hopes to raise $50,000 to help the victims. It had fundraised $3,500 as of Thursday afternoon.
Gar Gar, a community advocate who set up the fundraising campaign, said community members are also hosting a clothing donation drive on Saturday at the Forest Lawn Community Association. Most of the victims lost everything in the blast and have no clothes, he said.
"Any time one of (the victims) or two get discharged, we are hoping to have some funds where we can help them get back to their feet. But the reality is the other ones who are still in critical condition _ to see how we can help them with different expenses," said Gar Gar.
"They're probably not going to go back to work right away, so we are hoping to help them with those expenses."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa gives final approval for Rogers $26B purchase of Shaw
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
BREAKING | Ottawa gives final approval for Rogers $26B purchase of Shaw
Rogers Communications Inc's $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. cleared the last regulatory hurdle Friday, more than two years after the deal was first announced.
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
BREAKING | Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's parents oppose his early release
Disgraced South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole, the lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's parents said after the parole hearing.
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.
Trump's indictment in New York: Here's what to know
The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Donald Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.
Lack of data on transit violence amounts to 'blanket of ignorance': Researcher
Canada needs standardized data on violence on transit systems to help tackle issues ranging from a lack of mental health supports to eroding public trust, say researchers, citing the recent stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy at a Toronto station as the latest example of random attacks on commuters.
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Edmonton
-
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to April; chance of some weekend precipitation
Sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 6 C range in Edmonton today.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa gives final approval for Rogers $26B purchase of Shaw
Rogers Communications Inc's $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. cleared the last regulatory hurdle Friday, more than two years after the deal was first announced.
Vancouver
-
'It's really hard. It's a good hard, though': Unique farm program helping people battle addictions
At Academy Farms in Langley, they raise bison and water buffalo, but this is more than a farm. It's a place that's helping people from across the country find their way out of addiction.
-
'It’s ours': Kwikwetlem First Nation on future of Riverview Hospital site
The redevelopment planning process was quietly halted earlier this year, and now the Kwikwetlem First Nation is speaking up about what they’d like to see happen on the land where the Riverview Hospital operated for a century.
-
Dogwalker claims pups were pepper sprayed during altercation on popular North Vancouver trail
The Hyannus trail system on the Nort Shore is known as a pooch paradise but one dogwalker claims a recent altercation with a hiker turned ugly.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
'No question there need to be changes': PM responds to Nova Scotia mass shooting commission report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a brief initial response to the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) into Canada's worst mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. Vowing changes will come, here's what Trudeau said in Truro, N.S.
-
Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.
Vancouver Island
-
Father of man shot twice in head by RCMP in Duncan speaks out
The father of a Vancouver Island man who was shot twice in the head by police during a dramatic incident in Duncan, B.C., on Tuesday evening is questioning why such lethal action had to be taken by police.
-
'It's ridiculous': Langford mayor defends proposed 12% property tax hike
A proposed 12 per cent property tax increase for Langford residents isn’t sitting well with many.
-
Man sentenced to 4 years for fatal beating of homeless man in Campbell River, B.C.
A 32-year-old man from Campbell River, B.C., has been sentenced to four years in prison for the beating death of a 59-year-old homeless man in October 2020.
Toronto
-
10-year-old boy dead after chain-reaction crash on QEW
A 10-year-old boy is dead following a chain-reaction crash on the QEW.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
Ontario parents drive over 5 hours to find baby formula for 8-month-old twins
An Ontario couple has had to drive more than five hours to find baby formula for their eight-month-old twins.
Montreal
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
-
Quebec cracks down on Airbnb after deadly fire as some continue to evade rules
The Quebec government's crackdown on Airbnb has upended Montreal's short-term rental market, leading some to welcome the changes and others scurrying to evade the new rules.
Ottawa
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 31 to April 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of April.
Kitchener
-
'Thank you for playing': The ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville 'Catch the Ace'
After an elusive 45-week draw, the ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville ‘Catch the Ace.’
-
Freezing rain special weather statement issued for Waterloo Region
A special weather statement was issued Friday morning for much of Southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo region and surrounding areas.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
Saskatoon
-
Some in Saskatoon 'flat out' refusing delivery of city's new green waste bins
Some Saskatoon residents have been refusing to accept the green carts when they’re delivered by the city, but that won’t save them from a monthly fee.
-
Charter challenge filed against Sask. government's disability program
The Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry filed a charter challenge against the provincial government for stipulations in its disability program that require seniors to take their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) money out early.
-
Sask. government hopes physician assistants will help take pressure off health care system
Legislation to license physician assistants has been introduced by the Government of Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
Legal expert weighs in on Sudbury murder trial verdict, next steps
As the dust continues to settle around Wednesday's verdict in the Renee Sweeney murder trial attention is now turning to what's next for the case. CTV News spoke to a legal expert and here is what he had to say.
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
Winnipeg
-
4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.
-
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
-
Police investigating arson at Winnipeg home
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an arson at a home in the city.
Regina
-
Charter challenge filed against Sask. government's disability program
The Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry filed a charter challenge against the provincial government for stipulations in its disability program that require seniors to take their Canada Pension Plan (CPP) money out early.
-
'Embarrassing and hurtful': Sask. woman denied service because of ‘cultural’ facial tattoo
A First Nation woman was denied service at a Prince Albert bar because of her facial tattoo.
-
'It's bullying': TikTok videos show grim reality of addictions crisis in Regina
Videos posted on the social media app TikTok showing individuals in Regina experiencing mental health crises are bringing into question the stigma still attached to addictions.