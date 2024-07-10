Fire advisory issued for East and West Rocky View County Wednesday
Dry, hot weather conditions that are forecast to last at least another seven to 10 days resulted in a fire advisory being issued Wednesday for all of Rocky View County.
The advisory is effective immediately.
With an extreme fire risk in place for the Calgary area, the advisory will remain in effect until conditions change.
During a fire advisory, all burning and fireworks permits are suspended.
Burning is banned, with the following exceptions:
- Indoor household fire places;
- Incinerators (for farm and acreage use);
- Burning barrels;
- Camp stoves;
- Barbecues, including charcoal briquettes, propane and natural gas;
- Wood pellet grills;
- Propane/natural gas fire pit;
- Recreational camp firesin approved burn pit;
- Fires contained within approved facilities and appliances in designated camping and recreational areas; and
- Oil well flaring (must register with central fire dispatch at 403-264-1022)
For more information, call 403-230-1401 or go here.
To find a list of fire bans and advisories elsewhere in the province, go here.
