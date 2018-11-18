Strathmore RCMP say that after a further investigation into the alleged theft of some poppy boxes, it's been found that nothing criminal took place.

Authorities say that on November 7, a man entered the Shell gas station in Strathmore and approached the clerk. He told them that he was with the Legion and switched out their full donation box with an empty container.

He then proceeded next door to the Tim Horton's and allegedly stole their donation box as well.

On Sunday, RCMP said that after a subsequent investigation, no thefts took place and the gentleman involved was indeed a volunteer with the Legion who went above and beyond to collect boxes that he wasn't asked to pick up.

All the money that was in the boxes has been accounted for and is where it belongs.