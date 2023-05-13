Investigation into drug trafficking at Drumheller Penitentiary leads to criminal charges aginst 3 people

A Calgary man and residents of Drumheller and Morrin, Alberta, face criminal charges after an investigation by Drumheller RCMP into drug trafficking inside Drumheller Penitentiary.

On March 26, the penitentiary reported illicit drone activity near their facility, and the presence of an unknown individual in the area.

When the person was approached, they fled the area, but left behind a backpack.

A search of the backpack revealed that it contained 141 grams of methamphetamine, 32 grams of hash oil, a scale, two cell phones and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

On Wednesday, following an investigation led by the Drumheller RCMP, two separate search warrants were executed, one in Rosedale and the other in Calgary.

The searches resulted in the seizure of three drones, four cell phones, a Taser, brass knuckles, a quantity of Canadian money, quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

John McConnell, 41, of Calgary was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime and driving while disqualified.

McConnell is scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on June 9.

Tawny Markiewicz, 31, of Morrin and Jeffery Morse of Drumheller were both arrested during the operation as a result of what police say was an "observed drug transaction."

Both were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. Morse was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Markiewicz is scheduled to appear in a Drumheller court on June 16.

Morse was remanded into custody. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Drumheller RCMP say that more charges are pending.

"This is an in-depth and complex investigation involving the RCMP and our valued partners of Correctional Services Canada and Calgary Police Service," said Drumheller Sgt. Robert Harms.