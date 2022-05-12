Investigation into fossil heist leads to $20K fine from Parks Canada

Parks Canada has recovered 45 stolen fossils after an investigation spanning from Lake Louise, Alta. to Montréal, Que.

Removing fossils or any natural objects from national parks is against the law under the Canada National Parks Act.

The investigation began in the summer of 2020 when wardens in Lake Louise were tipped off that fossils had been removed from the Burgess Shale, an area renowned for fossil research spanning Yoho and Kootenay National Parks, on the west side of the Alberta boundary into British Columbia.

That November, police searched a home in the Montréal area.

Park wardens from La Mauricie Park, Québec Waterways and the Longueuil Police Department recovered 45 fossils.

Parks Canada says an expert from the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has determined the fossils originated from sites within Kootenay, Yoho, and Jasper national parks.

The accused, who Parks Canada has not identified, has returned the fossils. He was fined $20,000 and given a five-month conditional sentence with a curfew.

In a release, Parks Canada says this is the largest fine ever issued to date for the removal of fossils from the Burgess Shale, and demonstrates the seriousness of the offence and the importance of this site.

"This was a complex investigation that demonstrates Parks Canada’s commitment and support from partner agencies to protect Canada’s natural heritage," said the release.

Parks Canada says money from the fine will go to the Environmental Damages Fund and will be used to support projects that restore nature and conserve wildlife and habitats.