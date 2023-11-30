Investigation underway into fire inside Beltline building

Officials say they are investigating the cause of a fire in an office building in the southwest community of the Beltline on Wednesday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., fire crews were called to the Lacey Court building in the 300 block of 12 Avenue S.W.

Firefighters found smoke coming out of the building and immediately began spraying water on the blaze.

Sections of 12 Avenue had to be closed off for the incident.

There is no word on any injuries.