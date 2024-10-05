CALGARY
Calgary

    • Investigation underway into Friday night fatal collision in southeast Calgary

    A 57-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Friday night.
    An investigation is underway into a Friday night collision in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.

    At around 8:15 p.m., a collision took place at the intersection of 50 Avenue S.E. and 22 Street S.E.

    A black GMC Sierra, driven by a 38-year-old man, was driving east on 50 Ave. S.E. in the right lane,  when he hit a 57-year-old woman crossing the street at 22 Street S.E.

    The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition, and later succumbed to her injuries.

    The driver of the GMC remained on scene. He wasn’t injured.

    Police say that speed or impairment are not believed to be factors.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

