Irish Calgarians celebrate their heritage on St. Patrick’s Day 2023

The Irish Cultural Society held a special mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Calgary, followed by a luncheon in the parish hall featuring Irish dancing and choir singers. The Irish Cultural Society held a special mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Calgary, followed by a luncheon in the parish hall featuring Irish dancing and choir singers.

