Is it 'Anybody but Edmonton' for Flames fans as the Oilers take on the Canucks?

While the Calgary Flames are focusing on the NHL Entry Draft, the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are set to duke it out in the second-round series.

But will Flames fans jump on the Connor McDavid bandwagon and support the Oilers as they take on the Canucks?

"I hate Edmonton with a passion," said fan Carson Devine.

"I was a big (Elias) Lindholm guy, so I kind of have to root for the ex Flames over anybody on Edmonton."

Elias Lindholm was traded to Vancouver from Calgary earlier this year for Andrei Kuzmenko and several depth pieces, including draft picks.

TSN Calgary reporter Salim Valji says he believes fans have an easier time accepting a Canucks series victory, because of the close ties the two organizations seemingly have.

"Lindholm was really good for a while here. He was a lot better than people expected," said Valji.

"(Nikita) Zadorov came here unheralded and really developed his game."

Zadorov was also traded to the Canucks earlier in the season, with both players picking up goals in the first round against Nashville.

"I think the reaction on (social media) is to root for chaos," said Valji. "But I think fans are engaged. I think it's anyone but Edmonton at this point."

Isaac Martin is an Oilers fan in Calgary.

"It's rough, It's scary sometimes," said Martin.

"I went to the (Red Mile) a lot. I wore the Oilers jersey one time, a couple years back, and I could never wear it again."

He says with the Flames missing the playoffs, rivalries are not quite as heated.

"I was actually working with the Flames this year, just as the ice crew," he said.

"But I was actually an Edmonton Oilers fan, so I'm actually rooting for the Oilers right now. I feel like it is their year."

A phrase Martin says Oilers fans have been saying every year.

For other hockey fans, there are more personal connections to the remaining eight teams involved.

"I definitely don't want Edmonton to win," said Flames fan Nick Jones.

"I'm going for Dallas because a good friend of mine plays for Dallas now, but used to be a Flames player, so just going for Dallas."

That player being defenseman Chris Tanev, who left the Flames before the trade deadline, and trails in his series 1-0 to Colorado Avalanche, who have Calgary's own Stanley Cup Champion Cale Makar.

With the Flames out of the post season, the unofficial watch party pub for the Edmonton Oilers is, fans say, The Pig and Duke on 12 Avenue S.W.

"I'd like to say 50/50, but I'm going to say it's probably more 60/40 for the Oilers," said general manager Kirk Watson.

Watson, a Canucks fan himself, says the playoffs have been immense for business.

"We're hoping for a long series," he said.

"It's huge for a business, our (reservation) book is packed tonight, where we're bringing in extra staff. It's a wing night to begin with, so we're usually always busy."

Canucks and Oilers will play game one Wednesday, and game two Friday, before the series shifts to the provincial capital in Edmonton on Sunday for games three and four.