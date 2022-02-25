'It does look positive': Lethbridge mayor reacts to Alberta budget 2022

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen says he's optimistic about the provincial government's recently released budget and the impact it will have on the city.

“It does look positive,” said Hyggen.

“To have them reach out, and to explain some of the different things, especially when it comes to housing and homelessness and what that could look like in the future as well, we're going to be digging deeper into that as well over the next few days, so yes, I do see it as being positive for sure.”

Released on Thursday, the 2022 budget is the first to be balanced since 2014-15.

Finance Minister Travis Toews expects a surplus of $500 million by the end of the fiscal year due to spending cuts and growth in all sectors.

The government anticipates spending just under $62.1 billion over the next year, but earning more than $62.6 billion.

Toews said Thursday $90 million per year will go towards attracting family doctors to rural areas in Alberta, though few specifics were released – prompting Hyggen to say he wants more clarity.

“This is one of the top things that are of concern in our community," he said. "I get the most emails on this than any other concern in our community."

“Seeing this budget come out and the talk of the additional commitment to health care, I’m super excited to see that.”

Cyndi Bester with the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce says there were positive things in budget 2022, such as investment in rural broadband internet, rural physician recruitment and retention and commercial driver grants, but argues there needs to be more done to help post-secondary institutions.

“It was good to see that there is recognition of the need for veterinarian training, that’s important, but our city relies on a sustainable university and college,” said Bester.

“We need both of them, and so, we need to do better there.”

Lethbridge-West NDP MLA Shannon Philips felt there was not enough action from the UCP in their budget.

“It’s hard to support any document that doesn’t mention Lethbridge at all,” stated Phillips.

“We see nothing in terms of our infrastructure, no schools, we don't see a replacement for the Highway 3 Bridge that we committed to, that Jason Kenney committed to during the campaign – which was clearly a lie.”

Phillips also expressed concern over cuts to municipalities.

"That’s going to mean more property tax increases for folks in Lethbridge and across the province, and right now, who can afford that?"

The Lethbridge-East UCP MLA says work to attract more family doctors to rural areas has already begun in our area.

"I know that two offers to two doctors has been extended," explained Nathan Neudorf.

"I know further that 20 doctors have been reviewed or interviewed as part of that process, we've also spent money on welcoming new-comers and recognizing foreign credentials, I think that plays a part in that as well."