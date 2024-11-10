'It is urgent': Alberta military reservists eager to join Canadian Forces in Latvia
A pair of 105-mm howitzers bark constantly as they turn plywood tank targets into kindling kilometres away on the windswept landscape of one of Canada's largest military bases.
It's a once-a-month weekend training session at Canadian Forces Base Suffield, 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary, for 158 members of 41 Canadian Brigade Group, composed of Army Reserve units in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.
They range in age from 18 to 49 and include a high school teacher, the owner of a sewing company, a private investigator and a mountain guide.
Many have hopes of being deployed to the NATO Multinational Battlegroup in Latvia and help fend off Russian threats.
Col. Chris Hunt, commander of the brigade group, delivers a pep talk to reservists practising with C6 machine-guns.
"For those of you … just coming off your basic infantry course now, we're going to need to fill two battle groups back-to-back in '27 and '28. So get as many qualifications as you can now," he yells over a howling west wind.
"That's going to make you competitive for deployment. We're one bad newscast away from being full-time on active service for all of us."
CFB Suffield
CFB Suffield has been the site of military training in the region since 1972 and, at 2,700 square kilometres, is the largest military training area in Canada. There are rolling hills and knee-high native Prairie grasses as far at the eye can see and, for safety reasons, the artillery range sits 20 kilometres from other training areas on the base.
Capt. Peter Rosendal, 49, is being deployed to Latvia and promoted to the rank of major for a six-month tour beginning in December.
"I'm very much looking forward to it. It's my first deployment."
Rosendal belongs to Southern Alberta Light Horse, an armoured reconnaissance unit, and was in the reserves from 1986 to 2000. He then worked as a high school teacher in Lethbridge, Alta., for 17 years before rejoining the military.
"I'm actually a strange bear. I had to (do basic training) all over again," he says.
He says conflict around the world, including Ukraine, makes the training more urgent.
"There's a direct impact to what you're doing."
Maj. Brent Peters joined the Canadian Forces when he was 17. He continues to serve part time with the King’s Own Calgary Regiment and has been deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Afghanistan.
"The new soldiers are really, really keen to get out and be on the armoured vehicles," says Peters, who in his civilian life works as a mountain guide.
Pte. Rhys Dunnill Jones, 23, says he comes from a military family and wanted to enhance his mental and physical strength.
He owns a company that sews and designs tactical gear.
"I think it's awesome to be part of a bigger, cohesive group. You get to play with machine-guns as well," he says with a laugh.
"I would absolutely love, if given the chance, to deploy."
At 18, Pte. Zachary Fowler is the baby of the group. Also coming from a military family, he is eager to serve overseas.
"I am trying to get all the steps I can done so I can," he says.
Bombardier Raymond Chow owns a paintball field in the Edmonton area, works at the airport and is also a process server and private investigator.
Chow, 31, says he joined the reserves after university and would like to deploy one day.
"Now I do it as sort of a side hobby. It's kind of fun," he says.
"Definitely at some point in my career. Maybe when I'm a little older … Maybe in five years."
Hunt, the brigade group commander, says reserve recruitment has been ramping up to turn out as many part-time professional soldiers as quickly as possible.
"Canada has a long-term commitment to Latvia," he says.
"The army is going to be in Latvia for the long term so in order to sustain that commitment, it's going to take reservists working alongside our regular force colleagues."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn’t be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
Bitcoin hits US$80K. Why Trump is boosting crypto
Bitcoin on Sunday hit a new record above US$80,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged in the run-up to Tuesday’s US presidential election, rose sharply immediately on election night after it became clear Donald Trump would win and has continued rising in the days since his victory.
Nova Scotia NDP candidate out after criticism for 'troubling' posts about Israel
Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party says a candidate criticized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for "troubling" and "damaging" social media posts is no longer running for the party in the Nov. 26 general election.
LSU criticized after bringing caged live tiger into stadium before defeat to Alabama
No. 15 LSU has been criticized for unveiling a live caged tiger in its stadium for the first time in almost a decade before they were routed 42-13 by No. 11 Alabama in their SEC showdown.
Dutch police use hologram in bid to solve cold case murder of Amsterdam sex worker
Bernadett 'Bett'” Szabó, a 19-year-old Hungarian sex worker, was murdered in the Dutch capital in 2009. Now, more than 15 years after her death, police are hoping to uncover new information about her killing.
Paris to deploy 4,000 police officers for France-Israel soccer match following violence in Amsterdam
Paris police said Sunday that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for a France-Israel soccer match to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation a week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam.
Americans are feeling anxious — so they're 'doom spending'
Doom spending, or the practice of spending money to soothe fears about broader issues like politics or the economy, shows up everywhere from YouTube and TikTok videos to Reddit to personal finance discussions and data in surveys.
‘I just wanted to work again’: Finding a new job in your 50s comes with extra hurdles
Shannon Davidson was let go from her executive role at a marketing firm last year after a merger led to cuts. She knew she wasn't done with her career yet, but finding her next workplace in her mid-50s was a daunting prospect.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'We know it's gonna improve': Igniting power play key to Oilers' climb
The Edmonton Oilers may have found the break they were looking for.
-
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
-
'It is urgent': Alberta military reservists eager to join Canadian Forces in Latvia
A pair of 105-mm howitzers bark constantly as they turn plywood tank targets into kindling kilometres away on the windswept landscape of one of Canada's largest military bases.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta Summer Games officially goes to Town of Taber
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
-
Hurricanes break open close games with 4 straight third-period goals to topple Warriors 7-3 in Moose Jaw
The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke open a close game with three goals in the first two minutes of the third period as they defeated the Warriors 7-3 in a game played Friday night in Moose Jaw.
-
Ski swap offers southern Alberta skiers deals on skis, boards, boots, helmets and more
There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver architect hopes to tackle housing crisis with sought-after modular builds
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
-
Jagmeet Singh joins picket line demanding better rights and wages for Kal Tire employees
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has thrown his weight behind a campaign fighting for better work rights for Kal Tire employees, joining a picket line of workers in Burnaby Saturday morning.
-
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
Vancouver Island
-
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
-
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
Saskatoon
-
Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
-
Regina Rams win Evan Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Evan Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
-
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
Regina
-
Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
-
Sask. NDP's ChiefCalf officially claims seat in Saskatoon Westview as final election ballots tallied
The final round of ballots from Saskatchewan’s provincial election were tallied on Saturday, and a race that was previously too close to call has officially been declared.
-
Where to watch Regina election results on Wednesday
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift in Toronto: These are the concerts that rocked the city before The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Toronto this month and will likely be the most commercially successful concert series the city has ever seen.
-
Woodside Square Cinema shot at in two separate incidents over weekend: TPS
Patrons were inside a movie theatre when a suspect fired bullets at the business’ doors on Saturday night, before the cinema was shot at again hours later in a second incident, police say.
-
Montreal
-
Thinking of donating your brain to science? This is what they might do with it
Researchers say taking a peek inside a person's brain is as difficult as understanding the universe or discovering the ocean in its entirety.
-
Veteran Montrealer says the poppy is an important symbol
It's a century-old tradition that's carried on year after year with pride – we wear a poppy to honour our nation's veterans. But to retired lieutenant-colonel Henry F. Hall it's so much more.
-
Another car set on fire overnight in Montreal
Montreal police say a car was set on fire overnight Sunday in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles area.
Atlantic
-
11 new cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing total cases to 25
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
-
Canadian delegation 'overwhelmed' by visit to Great War battlefields
It's been a trip to cherish for a group of Canadians visiting Belgium this week to honour the legacy of Indigenous soldiers.
-
Pottery exhibit celebrates dozens of Nova Scotia artists
A new pottery exhibition in Tatamagouche, N.S., is highlighting decades of artwork and the contributions of dozens of creators in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final
The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.
-
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
-
Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Ottawa
-
Two adults taken to hospital following stabbing incident in the ByWard Market: Ottawa Paramedics
A stabbing incident that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the ByWard Market has seriously injured two individuals, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's when the 2024 CPKC holiday train will roll through eastern Ontario
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) holiday train will be passing through several eastern Ontario cities next month.
-
2-vehicle collision seriously injured person on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario, OPP looking for video footage
Ontario Provincial Police are asking people who might have dash cam footage or doorbell camera views of the two-vehicle collision that seriously injured one person on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Barrie
-
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
-
Death in Caledon under investigation
OPP are investigating a Saturday evening incident in Caledon that resulted in one death.
-
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in Kitchener stabbing
A man has been charged after a stabbing at an apartment building in Kitchener.
-
Woman charged after citizen reports driver passed out in a vehicle with a child inside
A Kitchener woman is facing multiple charges after a concerned citizens called in a potentially impaired driver.
-
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
London
-
Plane crash in Southwest Middlesex
Three people were taken to hospital after a plane crashed in the Municipality of Southwest Middlesex.
-
Andrew Lawton wins Conservative Party of Canada nomination for Elgin—St. Thomas—London South
Journalist, broadcaster, and author Andrew Lawton has won the nomination to run as Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party of Canada in the new riding of Elgin—St. Thomas—London South.
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Kingsville
An individual is dead following a collision involving a motorcycle in Kingsville.
-
Coats for Kids: Winter clothes fly off the hanger for those in need
The annual Coats for Kids distribution event kicked off on Saturday to provide winter attire for those in need.
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.