It'll be a chilly start to Wednesday, but Halloween's looking a little better

Expect it to be chilly to kick off the day on Wednesday.

It will feel like -7 with the wind chill at 8 a.m.

The Halloween forecast has been looking a little better.

By trick-or-treating time (6 p.m. on Thursday), the temperature will be around 2 C.

It will likely be a little windy at that time.

Layers under the costumes are a good idea.

The flurries should hold off until Friday morning. Yay!