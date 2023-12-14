'It means a lot'; Calgary seniors in need treated to Christmas stockings

Volunteers at Calgary's Unison at Kerby Centre are stuffing stockings for seniors in need this holiday season.

Ashley Yeoman, the food security program manager at the facility, says the goal is to make up 150 stockings with a reserve of an additional 20 for the 'Stuff a Stocking' campaign.

"We have everything from practical things, personal care items," she said. "Different treats, chocolates, coffee, tea, toques, mitts, games, puzzles, things like that, really anything that would go in a stocking for anyone."

While Calgarians have chosen to shop for items, stuff a stocking and deliver it to the Kerby Centre, Yeoman says others have been dropping off a bundle of goodies for volunteers to use to fill empty stockings.

"People from all over the community have been calling us and asking us what they can do to help out," she said. "We've really felt the community coming together, and we've had schools calling us. It's incredible."

Rosemont School students got into the spirit of the holidays by making hand written cards for the seniors and placing them into paper lunch bags that they had decorated.

Larry Mathieson, president and CEO of Unison at Kerby Centre, says demand is high for the organization's free food markets hosted twice a week, with at least 200 people showing up to each one.

"Housing costs are so high and inflation is so high, it's creating real pressure for older adults who are on a limited income, or they're on only government pensions," said Mathieson. "So we try to do this as something that's a fun thing but also a really practical thing."

Mathieson says about a quarter of the senior members at Kerby are being forced to make tough decisions because of financial pressures.

"They're maybe not buying medications they need or they're not buying groceries they need because they're trying to keep a roof over their head," he said. "Some of the things in the stockings will actually be pretty practical things that they just don't have the money to buy."

Gordon McQueen is the food rescue assistant in the grocery delivery program at Kerby, which is designed to help seniors who can't shop for themselves.

He says the members will enjoy receiving a stocking.

"You know, we can do little things, but stuff like this means a lot," he said.

"Maybe not to us, but to the people we give to, it means a lot to them and it just means a lot to be able to do something for our clients."

Yeoman says in some cases, this might be the only Christmas gift seniors will receive this year.

"I think that's a possibility," she said. "And it's something a little bit extra special that we're able to do outside of just giving people immediate access to food that feels a bit special for the holidays."

The program will accept donations until Dec. 20 so it can make sure stockings are filled and handed out before Christmas.

To learn more about the program you can visit the Unison at Kerby Centre Facebook page.