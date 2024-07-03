'It's a lot to digest': Calgary man wins $66M on Lotto 6-49 draw

CALGARY
    James Jutzi of Calgary won $66 million on the June 15 Lotto 6-49 draw. (Courtesy: WCLC) James Jutzi of Calgary won $66 million on the June 15 Lotto 6-49 draw. (Courtesy: WCLC)
    A Calgary man is $66 million richer after claiming a Lotto 6-49 jackpot.

    James Jutzi won the top prize on the June 15 Lotto 6-49 draw – taking home a record-breaking Gold Ball Jackpot.

    “It’s a lot to digest, but I know I deserve a vacation, and I’m so excited,” Jutzi said in a news release.

    He initially won $2 on a Lotto Max ticket from a separate draw and decided to put it back down for another ticket.

    He purchased the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 3550 32 Ave. N.E. in Calgary. He won the prize with the selection 25057749-01 – a gold ball.

    His first call after winning was to his boss.

    “I’ve been working as a handyman since I was a kid. When I found out I’d won I said, ‘That’s it! No more work,’” he said.

    Jutzi said he has already bought his mom a new Cadillac Escalade, and he may have an eye on a Cadillac truck for himself. He also has his sights set on buying some property.

    The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said the $66 million jackpot is the biggest-ever Lotto 6-49 winner throughout the prairie region and the north.

    The Gold Ball jackpot can grow to a maximum of $68 million, but it’s only been won at that level once – a ticket sold in Ontario in September 2023.

