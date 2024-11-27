'It’s all about giving back': Calgary police host annual Shop With a Cop event

Dozens of Calgary students were able to go on a shopping spree on Wednesday thanks to the Calgary Police Service's 18th annual 'Shop with a Cop' event.

The event saw 27 children from nine different schools paired with police officers and given $200 to spend at Marlborough Mall.

The money, donated by the mall and the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, serves as a reward for the students' volunteer work, academic excellence, sporting achievements or other sorts of community service.

"This is truly an opportunity for us to engage the community," said Const. Munya Mwayi, District Four Community Resource Officer. "It brings so much joy not just to the students, but to our officers as well."

"This allows us to show the other side of policing, a side of us where we can show that there's a compassionate side of policing that's often missed, but it's also a chance for the officers to see the community in a different light."

Susan Cron, executive director at the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, says the true purpose of the event is to foster trusted relationships with law enforcement.

"We want our youth to recognize that police officer is someone they can turn to for help," Cron. said.

"The more that we create this opportunity for positive interaction, the more that these children, that young people, can go and influence their peers in a very positive way as well."

One of the recipients for this year’s event was 14-year-old Jacob Cote, who used most of his money to purchase gifts for his loved ones.

"It’s all about giving back to my family," he said. "They’re so amazing and have helped me through so many hard times, so I want to make their Christmas great."

"It’s awesome to interact with police like this too, this is honestly the most generous thing anyone has ever done for me."

Others, like 14-year-old Amran Aediron, said that the event also changed her perception of police.

"I always here strange stories about police, but I never actually get to chat with them," she said.

"This is so special to me to receive these gifts, so I have to say, 'thank you.'"