It's an 'important week' for work on Calgary's broken water main: mayor

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work to restore a failed water main has reached an "important week," adding that the installing of pipe and backfilling of excavations are expected "soon."

"Once that's done, crews can begin testing, and return the feeder main to full service," Gondek said during the city's Monday afternoon update.

"When the team is ready to add water to the pipe, it's going to be a staged easing of getting that pipe -- as well as the rest of the system -- back up to normal operation."

Gondek said during Tuesday's meeting of council she will ask for a clear understanding of the budget that's required for the technology and monitoring systems that Calgary needs moving forward.

Gondek says her office will also connect with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on Tuesday to identify how they can provide "leadership for the critical need to address stressed municipal infrastructure in cities across this nation."

Calgary remains below threshold

Yesterday, Calgary used 462 million litres of water, higher than the city's target but still below the threshold.

"Conserving water is essential to making sure we have enough water in situations where there are life-saving efforts needed," Gondek said.

She says more than three million litres of water were used to extinguish a condo fire in McKenzie Towne overnight.

The blaze left more than 100 people without a home.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Susan Henry called the fire a "sober reminder" of why water conservation efforts are so important in the city right now.

'Significant' work over weekend

Henry says significant repair progress was made over the weekend.

"All necessary pipes and materials are now on-site with our efforts now focussed on installing the pipe while welding and backfilling."

Despite this, City of Calgary general manager of infrastructure services Michael Thompson says we're "not out of the woods yet."

He says July 5 remains the earliest that city officials think all the work to fix the feeder main could be completed.

Bylaw numbers

On Monday, Henry said bylaw officers have had 2,620 water misuse calls since June 6.

She said 820 verbal warnings have been issued, as well as 17 violation tickets

In addition, the city has received 209 calls for service regarding the fire ban, which has resulted in 21 written warnings, 81 verbal warnings and five violation tickets.

Henry says 311 has received 8,781 calls related to the water main incident.

Canada Day fireworks

In a statement emailed to CTV News on Monday, the City of Calgary indicated Canada Day fireworks are expected to go ahead despite a fire ban remaining in place.

"To mark Canada Day 2024, the city is planning a full day of family-friendly programming in three downtown locations and all our programming, including fireworks, is being weighed with the impact of water use and risk of fire being top of mind," read the statement.