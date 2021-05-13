LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Most people associate food trucks with music festivals, rodeos, or other summer occasions which would make a summer full of postponed events a nightmare for food trucks, right? Wrong.

In fact, business is booming for most food trucks in and around the Lethbridge area and there doesn't seem to be any signs things will be slowing down over the summer.

"People seems to really like food trucks and in the middle of a pandemic, I think they are basically the last straw that people can hold on to for food resources," said owner of Vesano Pizza Matthis Bruelheyde.

With restaurants and pubs limited to take-out and delivery for at least the next two weeks, food trucks have been busier than previous summers despite the lack of summer events.

Bruelheyde and his wife opened their food truck, Vesano Pizza, just three weeks ago and although starting a business during a pandemic is certainly a roll of the dice, the initial response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"It's a risk, definitely, but we also think since restaurants are unfortunately restricted at the moment with the take-out option, it's a great opportunity for us," he said.

"Food trucks are mobile. We can go to where the people are. We can go to neighbourhoods, we can go to businesses, and people do really appreciate that at the moment."

Vesano Pizza has been selling out almost every day since they started hitting the road and selling their pies around town.

For other businesses, like Hickory Street BBQ, having a food truck is a lifeline that's been helping to keep the lights on at its brick and mortar restaurant.

"It's been amazing. Southern Alberta has come out in droves. People have been super loyal to us both with the food truck and the restaurant, but the food truck always does very well when we go out and we're super grateful," said Hickory Street BBQ owner Devynn Bohn.

"We're always surprised. It's funny because every day we're like 'I hope somebody shows up' but it's always amazing."

Hickory Street is even set to grow its food truck fleet with a second truck ready to hit the road in the coming weeks.

Swirls Ice Cream is another local business that is feeling fortunate to have a food truck at its disposal.

Having attended strictly summer events in previous years, the business has since pivoted, getting the truck out in the community on a more regular basis to help offset some of the lost revenue brought on by ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions.

"People definitely see the Swirls truck parked there and the kids come running, they love their ice cream," said Swirls' Part-Owner Steve Hirlehey.

"It's also just a reason to get out of the house rather than just go to the park or go for a bike ride, they've got a destination to go to, and a reward when they get there."

With the weather only getting warmer, the food truck community in Lethbridge and surrounding areas is hoping the momentum will continue.

More information and updates on where the trucks will be located can be found on the business' social media pages.