'It's heightened anxiety': Post-secondary students in Lethbridge face unique mental health challenges

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Now in its 12th year, Bell Lets Talk Day continues to raise both awareness and money for mental health. Many post-secondary students in Canada have faced a lot of added stress and anxiety since the pandemic began, but students in Lethbridge may actually be up against more stress than students in other cities.

"We definitely see seasonal trends in mental health, and winter is a time where we do see increased calls," said Canadian Mental Health Association communications lead, David Gabert.

"Be it the strong winds, the cold weather, the lack of daylight, or the fact that we are more disconnected these days than we have been historically."

Gabert added there are a number of support services and programs in Lethbridge.

"Our services try to meet people where they’re at," said Gabert.

"So if you’re in crisis, we have a 24/7 distress line that’s available where you can talk to someone in real time. We also have our community links program that helps people find supports and services, but for people really looking for connection, we have our recovery college which is free courses that focus on things like anxiety and social boundaries, or even how pets help our mental wellbeing."

BIG RISE IN PANDEMIC

The Lethbridge College has noticed a big rise in mental health cases since COVID-19 began.

"Yes, COVID has exacerbated everything right," said Lethbridge College triage nurse Chantelle Fitton.

"It's heightened anxiety for a lot of people, and, you know, loneliness and isolation, things like that. So yeah, we're definitely seeing lots of students coming in for mental health stuff."

Fitton says regardless of the challenges students face in Lethbridge, it’s all about how they choose to handle them.

"We see lots of things that come into play, but really, it doesn't really matter what the cause is at the end of the day," said Fitton.

"It’s all about being comfortable, seeking help and knowing that help is available and that there is always a place to turn to and support is available."

COPING STRATEGIES

Finding the perfect school and life balance can be difficult for some students, but others have found coping strategies to help them feel more at ease.

"When I have days off and I’m not studying which is almost never, I try to relax, I try to listen to music," said student Moses Gyamfi.

"If the weather is not too crappy, I go out for a walk or run once in a while, because obviously mental health is very important."

"I like exercising, I do board games sometimes, and I also like going out for walks when it’s not icy outside," said student Matt Melling.

Now that students are back to in-person learning at the college, it’s making it a little easier to see friends, and for some, that social interaction is needed.

"Well, I think especially now with COVID and everything, the stress is so crazy, so it’s really great to lean on somebody so you don't have to deal with all that stress," said nursing student Jaiden Gabert.

"Being with your friends, it helps you make better habits."

SOCIALIZING WORKS WONDERS FOR MENTAL HEALTH

According to David Gabert with the CMHA, socializing is proven to do wonders for ones mental health.

"We see that through the research that’s done on a national level, that when we’re disconnected, we don't feel like ourselves," said Gabert.

"That’s why a day like Bell Lets Talk Day to talk but also to listen to each other is so important. Because it gives us that connection and the ability to be face to face."

Today, Bell will donate five cents to mental health initiatives in Canada for every text, call, tweet or Tiktok video using the hashtag Bell Lets Talk.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Linked-in, Pinterest, Snapchat, Tiktok and even YouTube views of the Bell Let's Talk video will count. Another five cents will also be donated for every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.