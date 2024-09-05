CALGARY
    • 'It's remarkable!': Meteor captured on Calgary doorbell camera

    You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...

    Krystal Markiewicz wrote in to CTV News Calgary on Thursday to share footage from her grandmother of what appears to be a meteor, cutting across the early morning sky.

    Krystal Markiewicz wrote in to CTV News Calgary on Thursday to share footage from her grandmother, Carol Farkas, of what appears to be a meteor, cutting across the early morning sky.

    "Look at what we captured on our doorbell camera!" Markiewicz wrote, saying the footage was captured in Ogden, on 84-year-old Carol Farkas's doorbell camera.

    "It's remarkable!"

    Bill Makowichuk sent in similar dash-cam footage, captured near 37 Street and 14 Avenue S.W., which he said was captured at 5:47 a.m. on Thursday.

    Both videos are viewable above.

    Bill Makowichuk sent in dash-cam footage of an apparent meteor, which he said was captured at 5:47 a.m. on Thursday.

