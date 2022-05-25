'It's up to us': Flames look to avoid elimination against Oilers on Thursday night

Milan Lucic is a veteran of 135 Stanley Cup playoff games and has seen it all through the years. He's been up three games to none in a series and lost. He's also been up three games to one and had to play a seventh game.

He knows anything can happen and says yes, it's not easy to come back from a three games to one series deficit — but it's not impossible.

"It's up to us to see what we're made of and go out there and play our game for 60-plus minutes if that's what It takes to give ourselves a chance to stay alive," he said.

BUILD OFF GAME 4

The Flames have lost three in a row in this series but Lucic says there's still belief in the room. He says they had their best outing of the series in Game 4 and it's something they hope to build off.

"Out of all the four games I think I agree with the guys who talked yesterday that it was our best game, but it still wasn't good enough," said Lucic.

"So whether it's doing two things better or giving 10 per cent more or whatever you've got to, that's what we have to do."

LITTLE MORE FINISH

Head coach Darryl Sutter was also pleased with his team's effort in Game 4. Sutter says if there's one thing he'd like to see a more of its a little more finish around the net.

"If there's two or three more (chances) in a game and you get some of your guys that are goal scoring guys or offence guys to be a little more involved in it," he said.

LEARN FROM DALLAS SERIES

The Flames have already played in an elimination game. They did that in the first round against the Dallas Stars.

The Flames won Game 7 in overtime and Lucic says they can take from that experience.

"What I said before that game is you need big plays from big time players, so that's what we're going to need tomorrow," Lucic said.

"Like I said, when your backs are against the wall the desperation goes up and you see what your team is really made of, and that's something that all our energy and focus has to go into."

Puck drop on Thursday is a little after 7:30 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.