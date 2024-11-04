It should warm up later in the week but for now, expect a cold, gusty Tuesday

It will be a colder day on Tuesday—the coldest of the week, in fact.

Flurries in the morning and windy conditions could create low visibility and slick roads in parts of Calgary for your morning commute.

The on-and-off flurries will taper by 11 a.m., then the sun will peak out for the afternoon.

Just a high of 2 C, and this comes with a cold, strong gust out of the north of up to 60 km/h.

The temperature will even start to drop at 2 p.m. rather than rise.

Wednesday will be a normal early November day, but thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving in late Wednesday, temperatures will rise into the teens for Thursday and Friday.

We should hold on to the double digits for Saturday.