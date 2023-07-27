Ja'Gared Davis still a Ticat after failed physical voids trade to Calgary Stampeders

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Ja'Gared Davis smiles as he shakes hands with Montreal Alouettes defensive back Ciante Evans during a game in Hamilton, Ont., on June 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Ja'Gared Davis smiles as he shakes hands with Montreal Alouettes defensive back Ciante Evans during a game in Hamilton, Ont., on June 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina