Jake Maier back at the helm as Stamps take on Alouettes on Saturday

Jake Maier was back at practice with the Calgary Stampeders this week, taking first team reps.

Maier was benched on Saturday for the Labour Day Classic against the Edmonton Elks, but he'll be back behind centre on Saturday as the Stamps take on the Montreal Alouettes.

Maier says it wasn't easy to watch from the sidelines, but he'll learn and move on.

"Feels good to be practicing again," said the fourth-year quarterback.

"At the end of the day, my feelings about the situation, in my opinion, they don't really matter. I think what matters is what's best for the team and what's going to allow us to play well."

"It's been a while since we played well, so that's going to be the focus."

Needs to be better

The Stampeders are 4-8 on the season and Maier knows he has to play better in order for the Stamps to have success.

"The quarterback position is one of the hardest positions in the world of sports," said Maier.

"When they're not at their best, it's difficult as a football team to be at your best. I think Dave (Dickenson, head coach) is searching for somebody to be the best version of themselves and give (us) an opportunity to win."

Locker room is fine

The Stamps are in last place in the Western Division, and with just six games left in the regular season, time is running out when it comes to making the playoffs.

When you're losing football games it can fracture a locker room, but Dickenson says he hasn't seen any of that. He says there is added pressure though.

"When you're in the winning business and you don't win, you do get a little bit uneasy," Dickenson said.

"Obviously, stress levels go up and maybe you don't sleep as well. Those are all things that I think are human nature."

"We've just got to focus on our job. I think if you can do your job and do a little bit better, everyone will hopefully get on the right track and we'll get some wins."

Trying to turn things around

Not only is Dickenson head coach and general manager, he also calls the plays on offence.

Some worry he has too much on his plate.

"The challenging part is what we're doing doesn't seem to be working," said Dickenson.

"You can't just put your head in the sand, you've got to find different ways hopefully to get with the players, but also make a difference and give them the best chance to win."

Saturday's game against the Alouettes takes place at McMahon Stadium at 5 p.m.