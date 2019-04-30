CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Jason Kenney sworn in as 18th premier of Alberta
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 7:36AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 30, 2019 12:36PM MDT
Jason Kenney is now premier of Alberta.
The United Conservative Party leader was sworn in as the province’s 18th premier at a ceremony held at Government House in Edmonton, where he also named his 23-member cabinet.
Along with being premier, Kenney will serve as minister of intergovernmental relations.
The cabinet includes:
- Doug Schweitzer (Calgary-Elbow) minister of justice and solicitor general
- Tyler Shandro (Calgary Acadia) minister of health
- Ric McIver (Calgary–Hays) minister of transportation
- Adriana LaGrange (Red Deer-North) minister of education
- Tanya Fir (Calgary-Peigan) minister of economic development, trade and tourism
- Travis Toews (Grande Prairie-Wapiti) minister of treasury board and finance
- Jason Nixon (Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre) minister of environment and parks
- Devon Dreeshen (Innisfail-Sylvan Lake) minister of agriculture and forestry
- Sonia Savage (Calgary-North West) minister of energy
- Rajan Sawhney (Calgary-North East) minister of community and social services
- Josephine Pon (Calgary-Beddington) minister of seniors and housing
- Rebecca Schulz (Calgary–Shaw) minister of children's services
- Rick Wilson (Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin) minister of Indigenous relations
- Demetrios Nicolaides (Calgary-Bow) minister of advanced education
- Leela Aheer (Chestermere-Strathmore) minister of culture, Multiculturalism & Status of Women
- Jason Copping (Calgary-Varsity) minister of labour and immigration
- Kelechi Kaycee Madu (Edmonton-South West) minister of municipal affairs
- Prasad Panda (Calgary-Edgemont) minister of infrastructure
- Nate Glubish (Strathcona-Sherwood) minister of service Alberta
- Grant Hunter (Taber-Warner) associate minister of red tape reduction
- Dale Nally (Morinville-St. Albert) associate minister of natural gas
- Jason Luan (Calgary-Foothills) associate minister of mental health and addictions
"We will focus relentlessly on creating god jobs, growing the economy and building pipelines west, east, and south to get our products to market and to secure the full value of our resources and with it our future prosperity," Kenney said after the ceremony.
The UCP captured 63 seats in the April 16 provincial election while the NDP, led by Rachel Notley, took 24 seats.
Notley will lead the Official Opposition. No other parties will be represented in the Legislature and the first sitting is expected to happen in May.
Kenney has pledged to get right to work, saying several times during the campaign that his first order of business will be to scrap the provincial carbon tax.
He has also threatened to enact legislation restricting the flow of oil to B.C. in response to that province’s opposition to expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.
Kenney has also pledged to hold a referendum on the federal equalization program, meant to even out fiscal disparities between the “have” and “have not” provinces, if there's no major progress on market-opening pipelines.
That vote would happen on Oct. 18, 2021, the same date as the next municipal elections in Alberta.
And Kenney also vowed to take Ottawa to court over the contentious Bill C-48 and Bill C-69, which will limit oil tanker traffic off the coast of B.C. and change how energy projects are approved.
On healthcare, Kenney has said the UCP won’t make cuts, but critics argue the party’s plan to request a review to find efficiencies within 90 days of taking office would equate to the same thing.
Kenney has also pledged to get rid of legislation that prevents parents from being notified if their child joins a Gay Straight Alliances at school.
There are about 70 GSAs in Alberta, which welcome and act as a support for children from different gender identities and sexual orientations.