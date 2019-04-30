Jason Kenney is now premier of Alberta.

The United Conservative Party leader was sworn in as the province’s 18th premier at a ceremony held at Government House in Edmonton, where he also named his 23-member cabinet.

Along with being premier, Kenney will serve as minister of intergovernmental relations.

The cabinet includes:

Doug Schweitzer (Calgary-Elbow) minister of justice and solicitor general

Tyler Shandro (Calgary Acadia) minister of health

Ric McIver (Calgary–Hays) minister of transportation

Adriana LaGrange (Red Deer-North) minister of education

Tanya Fir (Calgary-Peigan) minister of economic development, trade and tourism

Travis Toews (Grande Prairie-Wapiti) minister of treasury board and finance

Jason Nixon (Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre) minister of environment and parks

Devon Dreeshen (Innisfail-Sylvan Lake) minister of agriculture and forestry

Sonia Savage (Calgary-North West) minister of energy

Rajan Sawhney (Calgary-North East) minister of community and social services

Josephine Pon (Calgary-Beddington) minister of seniors and housing

Rebecca Schulz (Calgary–Shaw) minister of children's services

Rick Wilson (Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin) minister of Indigenous relations

Demetrios Nicolaides (Calgary-Bow) minister of advanced education

Leela Aheer (Chestermere-Strathmore) minister of culture, Multiculturalism & Status of Women

Jason Copping (Calgary-Varsity) minister of labour and immigration

Kelechi Kaycee Madu (Edmonton-South West) minister of municipal affairs

Prasad Panda (Calgary-Edgemont) minister of infrastructure

Nate Glubish (Strathcona-Sherwood) minister of service Alberta

Grant Hunter (Taber-Warner) associate minister of red tape reduction

Dale Nally (Morinville-St. Albert) associate minister of natural gas

Jason Luan (Calgary-Foothills) associate minister of mental health and addictions

"We will focus relentlessly on creating god jobs, growing the economy and building pipelines west, east, and south to get our products to market and to secure the full value of our resources and with it our future prosperity," Kenney said after the ceremony.

The UCP captured 63 seats in the April 16 provincial election while the NDP, led by Rachel Notley, took 24 seats.

Notley will lead the Official Opposition. No other parties will be represented in the Legislature and the first sitting is expected to happen in May.

Kenney has pledged to get right to work, saying several times during the campaign that his first order of business will be to scrap the provincial carbon tax.

He has also threatened to enact legislation restricting the flow of oil to B.C. in response to that province’s opposition to expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Kenney has also pledged to hold a referendum on the federal equalization program, meant to even out fiscal disparities between the “have” and “have not” provinces, if there's no major progress on market-opening pipelines.

That vote would happen on Oct. 18, 2021, the same date as the next municipal elections in Alberta.

And Kenney also vowed to take Ottawa to court over the contentious Bill C-48 and Bill C-69, which will limit oil tanker traffic off the coast of B.C. and change how energy projects are approved.

On healthcare, Kenney has said the UCP won’t make cuts, but critics argue the party’s plan to request a review to find efficiencies within 90 days of taking office would equate to the same thing.

Kenney has also pledged to get rid of legislation that prevents parents from being notified if their child joins a Gay Straight Alliances at school.

There are about 70 GSAs in Alberta, which welcome and act as a support for children from different gender identities and sexual orientations.