JazzYYC bringing Canadian musicians to Calgary

“I just want people to like what I love” – that’s how Kodi Hutchinson, artistic director of JazzYYC, describes the lineup he’s put together for the JazzYYC Canadian Festival.

The artists include singer Jill Barber, percussionist Luis Tovar and hip-hop performer Cadence Weapon.

The festival runs from Nov. 6 to 10, wrapping up with a free "jazzwalk" in Inglewood.

That’s when several artists will perform at local coffee shops, restaurants and a craft brewery.

“The whole idea is just, make it easy, make it accessible, make it fun. It’s daytime events and people can just discover the music,” said Hutchinson.

“And hopefully they walk out going, ‘You know what, maybe that wasn’t my thing, but that thing over there, I loved, and I’d love to check out more.’”