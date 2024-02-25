Jennifer Jones beats Kate Cameron in Hearts semifinal, faces Homan for title

CALGARY
    Team Manitoba-Jones skip Jennifer Jones, left, reacts to her teammate's shot as Team Manitoba-Cameron skip Kate Cameron looks on in the semifinal at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Team Manitoba-Jones skip Jennifer Jones, left, reacts to her teammate's shot as Team Manitoba-Cameron skip Kate Cameron looks on in the semifinal at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Jennifer Jones will face Rachel Homan in the Canadian women's curling championship final.

    Jones defeated fellow-Manitoban Kate Cameron 12-7 in the semifinal Sunday to advance to the evening's championship game. 

    Jones scored five points in the first end to control the game early. Cameron shook hands after the ninth end.

    Homan beat Jones 7-5 in pool play and needed an extra end to defeat Jones 5-4 in a playoff game between the top two seeds.

    Six-time champion Jones has said she'll retire from women's team curling at the end of this season.

    Homan is attempting to win a fourth Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but her first since 2017. Her team lost three straight finals between 2019 and 2021.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.

