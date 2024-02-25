Jennifer Jones beats Kate Cameron in Hearts semifinal, faces Homan for title

Jennifer Jones will face Rachel Homan in the Canadian women's curling championship final.

Jones defeated fellow-Manitoban Kate Cameron 12-7 in the semifinal Sunday to advance to the evening's championship game.

Jones scored five points in the first end to control the game early. Cameron shook hands after the ninth end.

Homan beat Jones 7-5 in pool play and needed an extra end to defeat Jones 5-4 in a playoff game between the top two seeds.

Six-time champion Jones has said she'll retire from women's team curling at the end of this season.

CHANCE AT HISTORY



After defeating @TeamKCameron 12-7 in the semifinal, Manitoba's @TeamJJonesCurl will take on Ontario's @TeamHoman in the #STOH204 final.



Playing in her final Scotties, Jennifer Jones will have a chance to capture a recording-setting 7th Canadian championship. pic.twitter.com/ODMQrWzg0f — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) February 25, 2024

Homan is attempting to win a fourth Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but her first since 2017. Her team lost three straight finals between 2019 and 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.