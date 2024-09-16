CALGARY
    • Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Calgary memorial removed

    Hockey sticks, jerseys, purple Gatorade and Skittles, all part of the memorial for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau in Calgary, are being cleared away by staff with the Calgary Flames on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Hockey sticks, jerseys, purple Gatorade and Skittles, all part of the memorial for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau in Calgary, are being cleared away by staff with the Calgary Flames on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.
    After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.

    At 9 a.m., staff members were on site to pack up the display of thousands of items.

    But it won't be simply thrown out. The Calgary Flames says the memorial's many messages, signs and artwork have been carefully catalogued and photographed for posterity while all the other items in it will benefit the community.

    "An enduring tribute strategy has been thoughtfully implemented to assure Flames fans that the legacy of the organic memorial will live on for years to come," the team said in a news release on Monday.

    Officials say jerseys, hockey sticks, flowers, purple sports drinks and Skittles were all placed on the steps of the arena.

    Purple Gatorade was the drink of choice for Gaudreau and his former linemates Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm, while Skittles were used by Johnny's dad as an incentive during his childhood skating lessons.

    "Hockey stick benches will be created that will be used in fundraising efforts for local charities," the Calgary Flames said.

    "Plaques identifying the benches' origins will include, 'In memory of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau.'

    "Toys made of cloth and cotton such as teddy bears will be donated to Parachutes for Pets, a charity supported by Mikael Backlund and Mackenzie Weegar.

    "These will be used for the Lily and Dexter' Legacy program – a groundbreaking program ensuring children in care can stay with their pets by providing essential support such as leashes, collars, vet care, vaccines, and licensing, created by the Backlund family."

    The team says jerseys will be cleaned and used to create blankets for local charities, flowers will be composted and used at many of Calgary's parks and sport drink bottles will be emptied and donated to the KidSport Calgary recycling program.

    The team said all the Skittles, which are no longer fit for human consumption, will be counted up and the Calgary Flames Foundation will make a donation to the Calgary Food Bank.

    All other miscellaneous items will be collected and reviewed after they are sorted.

    "The Calgary Flames sincerely appreciate the care and concern demonstrated by Flames fans and the entire community through this difficult period.

    "The outpouring of love and support has been truly comforting."

