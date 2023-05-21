Joint investigation with RCMP leads to seizure of drugs, charges against Blood Tribe woman

A Blood Tribe woman faces criminal charges after a joint investigation between the RCMP and Blood Tribe police led to the seizure of drugs.

On Thursday, the Blood Tribe Police Service drug task force and RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 2 near Aldersyde, taking five people into custody.

A search revealed 66 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $26,400, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of $6,600, and $110 in cash.

Katie Natasha Eagle Speaker, 34, of the Blood Tribe, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Eagle Speaker was suspected of supplying fentanyl to the Blood Tribe community for some time now, which led to the investigation in an effort to reduce the number of fatal overdoses related to fentanyl.

Katie Natasha Eagle Speaker, was charged by Blood Tribe Police. (Photo: Twitter@Blood Tribe Police)

Eagle Speaker was remanded into custody. She's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

The other four occupants of the vehicle weren't charged.

Anyone with information about this or other activity is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.