'Just not true': Plaintiff in sex abuse lawsuit upset over Calgary Stampede apology
One of the three dozen men behind a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Calgary Stampede says its apology after a partial court settlement last week falls short.
"I think what they told Calgarians and Canadians is just not true," said the man, identified in court documents as R.W.
The documents outline the settlement in which the Stampede accepts responsibility in a class-action lawsuit alleging a staffer at its Young Canadians School of Performing Arts groomed and abused boys over many years. Philip Heerema is serving a 10-year sentence for luring six boys into sexual relationships when he worked for the school.
In a statement last week, the Stampede said it didn't hear of problems until 2014, when it acted.
"We took immediate action upon learning of the allegations in 2014," it said.
Court documents from last week's settlement – which include evidence from Heerema's criminal trial – allegeconcerns about him were reported to Stampede authorities as early as 1988.
"(The Stampede) says they should have known sooner," R.W. said. "(The documents) clearly lay out multiple times since 1988 that people had come forward."
Those documents, which the plaintiffs' lawyers say the Stampede has not contested, state the first complaint about Heerema happened in 1988. The documents indicate there were further formal complaints from staff in 2008.
One of the complainants in 2008 referred to performance school policy on inappropriate contact with students, writing: "I have witnessed Phil do this on several occasions, I am confused as to why this has gone on for so long with Phil."
The Stampede had plenty of chances to act earlier than 2014, R.W. said.
"They should have acted and they should have investigated."
Member of Parliament George Chahal called for the Stampede to come clean over its relationship with Heerema and what it knew about his activities.
"The Stampede needs to be transparent about what happened over two decades," Chahal, Liberal MP for Calgary Skyview, said Tuesday.
In its apology last week, the Stampede acknowledged it should have known much for sooner.
The Stampede released an extensive list Tuesday of measures taken to prevent future abuse. Those measures include specific procedures on investigations, rules on supervision and contact, anonymous parental feedback, a confidential disclosure platform, a code of conduct, and the availability of youth psychologists.
"We are working diligently to achieve agreement with the victims," the Stampede said. "We hope the outcome will help the victims and their families begin to heal."
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Tuesday that disclosures of sexual abuse must always be taken seriously.
"The first time someone steps up and says, 'This has happened to me,' the responsibility of the adult in the room, whoever the individual is on the receiving end, (is) to act."
Gondek spoke as mayor, not as a Stampede board member.
R.W., who describes himself as a lifelong Calgarian and fan of the Stampede, said the Stampede has offered little support for Heerema's victims.
"The Stampede has done nothing," he said. "They haven't reached out. And I know I'm not the only victim who would say that."
In a statement last week, lawyers for the class action noted the Stampede said it had provided support to the young victims after Heerema's arrest.
"Many class members received no such support," said the statement from JSS Barristers.
The Stampede did not immediately respond to requests for comment about how victims have been supported.
R.W. points out that Heerema could be coming up for parole soon and the Stampede still hasn't settled with his victims. The lawsuit remains before the courts and damages are expected to be worked later this year.
"They've swept it under the rug for years and now they're having to deal with it.
"This just speaks to the systemic issue that the Calgary Stampede has. This is deep-rooted culture – it's not just policies and procedures."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing teen
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
Fire put out at downtown Edmonton house
Firefighters were called to a house fire in central Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Langley brewery's decision to halt future drag events met with backlash
A brewery in Langley, B.C., is facing backlash after its owner decided to halt future drag events—including one scheduled for Pride weekend this month.
-
Vancouver adds voices to calls to search Winnipeg landfill for Indigenous homicide victims
Voices in Vancouver are amplifying calls to search a Winnipeg landfill for the bodies of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
-
Province to provide update on record wildfire season and unprecedented drought levels across B.C.
The province is set to provide an update Wednesday on British Columbia's wildfire and drought situation.
Atlantic
-
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing teen
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever': Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered
Hundreds of people packed into Windsor United Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Colton Arthur Sisco, a six-year-old boy who was swept away amid flash flooding in Nova Scotia on July 22.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria brewery concocting limited-edition beer for Tour de Rock
They're brewing up a special batch at Herald Street Brew Works -- in support of Tour de Rock.
-
Sooke parents file small claims suit over lost deposits, exposing gap in daycare regulations
Parents in Sooke have filed a lawsuit in small claims court against a daycare provider over an arrangement for care where they feel misled – and their position may expose a larger gap in a child care system under pressure.
-
West Shore RCMP issue warning after cougar spotted in Colwood
Mounties are warning residents to be aware after a reported cougar sighting in Colwood.
Toronto
-
As Ontario court delays reach 5 years in some cases, province studies scrapping civil juries
"Nearly all" Canadians will face a legal issue in their lifetime and ongoing court delays have reached new heights, pushing the system to its brink. Could scrapping civil juries be a solution to the issue?
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Ontario spent $7B less than planned this year, FAO report finds
The Ontario government has spent about $7 billion less than planned this year, according to the province’s budget watchdog, including about $1.6 billion less in healthcare.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Quebec to ban flavoured vaping products on Oct. 31
The sale of flavoured vaping products will be prohibited in Quebec as of Oct. 31. A new regulation announced Wednesday morning by the Quebec government will also limit the maximum nicotine concentration of these products, and require certain information be included on the products and their packaging.
-
Montreal's new REM line takes wrong turn, leaves passengers stranded in the garage
After a night at the movies on Montreal's South Shore on Monday, Michel-André Grégoire and his wife got an exclusive tour of the city's new light-rail train garage, but all they really wanted was to go home.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end
Two men are dead and a woman suffered for life-threatening injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end. The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Lanark horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus
Health officials say a horse in Lanark County recently tested positive for EEEV, which is normally found in wild birds but can occasionally spread to horses and humans through a mosquito bite.
Kitchener
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
Kitchener house fire causes $500K in damage, two cats die
While five people managed to make it out of a burning Kitchener home, two family cats died in the fire.
-
'We need protection': Victim of intricate Ont. fraud scams speaks out
One of many victims of an intricate Ontario fraud scheme is sharing his story in hopes of seeing change in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.
-
Saskatoon police charge 19-year-old with murder in 30-year-old man's death
Police have laid a murder charge in connection with a man's death in late May.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau say they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Northern Ontario
-
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
-
Timmins senior on scooter charged with sexually assaulting women
A 71-year-old Timmins man accused of accosting and groping women on the street while operating a motorized mobility scooter has been charged with sexual assault and police say there may be more victims.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government promises $1.5B for Winnipeg hospital in lead up to election
The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province's history.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Suspicious death in Blumenort under investigation: RCMP
RCMP officers are investigating the death of a man in Blumenort on Tuesday night as suspicious.
Regina
-
16-year-old teen charged with second degree murder in latest Regina homicide
A 19-year-old is the latest victim of homicide in Regina, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau say they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
What is Naloxone? The life-saving drug for opioid overdoses
Saskatchewan is still in the midst of an opioid crisis, with 387 reported deaths last year. One essential tool is being used to combat the crisis, Naloxone.