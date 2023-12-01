CALGARY
Calgary

    • Kadri scores overtime winner as Calgary defeats Dallas 4-3

    Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri skates during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Shark on Dec. 18, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri skates during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Shark on Dec. 18, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

    Nazem Kadri scored the winner in overtime as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime Thursday night.

    Kadri knocked in a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau 1:01 into extra time to give the Flames their second straight overtime victory.

    Calgary dominated the game, outshooting the Stars 36-16, but didn't pull even until MacKenzie Weegar tied it at three with a little less than three minutes to go in regulation time.

    The dramatic victory came hours after defenceman Nikita Zadorov was traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

