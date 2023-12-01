Kadri scores overtime winner as Calgary defeats Dallas 4-3

Nazem Kadri scored the winner in overtime as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime Thursday night.

Kadri knocked in a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau 1:01 into extra time to give the Flames their second straight overtime victory.

Calgary dominated the game, outshooting the Stars 36-16, but didn't pull even until MacKenzie Weegar tied it at three with a little less than three minutes to go in regulation time.

The dramatic victory came hours after defenceman Nikita Zadorov was traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

