CALGARY -- A small group of athletes and fans got together in Calgary on Saturday to play a unique game.

The Provincial Youth Kayak Polo Championships were held downtown, a chance for young Albertans to play the sport they love.

Kayak polo has been around for decades, but in Canada, it’s still considered a niche sport.

Combining activities like kayaking, handball, polo, basketball and soccer, the sport sees teams of kayakers go head to head in the pool.

Only about 150 people play it in the province, but the Alberta Canoe Polo Association President says the sport's appeal could be growing.

“It’s always been a small, nobody-knows-about-it kind of sport,” Trevor Zaharichuk said, “but we’re gaining steam.”

He believes the tournament is a great place to start.

“We’re basically bringing all these kids together to learn a bit more about the sport and have a tournament and championship,” Zaharichuk said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

More information about playing kayak polo in Alberta can be found on the group's Facebook page.