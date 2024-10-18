Keeping an eye on the ball at the Calgary Bank Challenger

It takes many volunteers to put on a tennis tournament as big as the Calgary Bank Challenger.

One of the key jobs is the ball kids. 14-year-old Adele Courtnage is at the net on this day and says she has the best job of them all.

“Sometimes they can get super close to you and it’s really scary,” she said.

“But it’s inspiring to see front row all of their shots and everything.”

Best seat in the house

Fourteen year old Evangelina Romaniuk has been a ball kid before and she says at the net you have the best seat in the house.

“It’s amazing to watch,” she said.

“You really understand how fast the ball is. They’re not hitting average tempo, they’re really going at the ball and it makes you understand just how much power they have when you’re at the net.”

Eye on the ball

Being on the ball is a key for the ball kids.

“You have to stand still but always be on your toes,” said Courtnage.

It’s not all fun and games according to Romaniuk. You have to pay attention to where the ball is at all times and you have to be ready to run.”

“When you’re the net player, you’re running back and forth and you’re getting all of the balls,” said Romaniuk.

“That’s a really tough job because you have to think ahead. You have to understand where the balls are ant net is probably the toughest one but I like it the best.”

Appreciating the ball kids

Both Evangelina and Adele would love to go on and play professionally. If they do make it to the pros, they’ll have a whole new appreciation for the ball kids.

“I think of course I would be very careful of the ball kids because I know what they’re going through and how hard it is,” said Courtnage.

“Yeah I understand that the ball kids have a tough job,” said Romaniuk.

“I have more appreciation for them for sure when I’m up there.”

The Calgary National Bank Challenger wraps up on Sunday at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre.