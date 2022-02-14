Kenney disapproves of Emergencies Act being invoked by Trudeau

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he respects the decision of the federal government to invoke for the first time ever the Emergencies Act, but it doesn’t mean he supports it.

“I think at this point, for the federal government to reach in over top of us without offering anything in particular, would frankly be unhelpful,” said Kenney.

“I think we need to find ways to effectively enforce without escalating the system.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that Ottawa would invoke the act in an effort to halt all trucking demonstrations nationwide.

The move came on the same day 13 people were arrested at an illegal blockade targeting the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, and weapons were seized by RCMP.

“Invoking the Emergencies Act is never the first thing a government should do, nor even the second, the act is to be used sparingly and as a last resort," said Kenney.

Alberta already has the tools to deal with blockades and anti-mandate protests, he added.

“We don't believe this is necessary in Alberta, we think it could actually be somewhat counterproductive,” he said.

In effecting the extraordinary powers, the federal government is moving forward with a sweeping range of new measures to support provinces, municipalities, and police forces currently facing continued demonstrations. It is also cracking down on some of the more systemic gaps exposed by the Freedom Convoy protests.

One University of Calgary political scientist says Kenney may have a difficult decision to make if he continues to oppose the act.

“What will happen is, we will see Ottawa being cleared up and Ottawa being opened and we will continue to see Coutts being closed down,” said Rob Huebert.

“Is (Kenney) more willing to upset those individuals that believe that they have a right to shut down a major artery, or do you actually reverse yourself and say, 'Yes, we will agree and allow for the opening of that region.'"

One national security law expert at the University of Calgary is unsure why the federal government would bring forth the measures.

“I don’t know why they need this,” said Michael Nesbitt.

“We didn’t think COVID-19 was serious enough to enact the Emergencies Act at the federal level, if you recall, it wasn’t needed, so this will certainly be a first.”