Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program

Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.

Premier Jason Kenney, along with Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro made the announcement that annual funding for its Alberta Security Infrastructure Program has increased from $2 million to $5 million.

In a release, the premier said the requirement for such protection "saddens" him, but he is glad to be able to offer the help.

"I am proud of this government’s commitment to helping keep them safe. Our province continues to stand against hate and violence, and alongside those targeted by these terrible crimes."

The new funding adds to the existing $500 million originally announced by the UCP government in June 2021 to establish a program to establish security systems and train staff members at sites at risk of hate crimes.

Some of those include temples, churches, mosques and Indigenous friendship centres.

Writing a cheque isn't the only thing the government is doing for these at-risk groups, Shandro said.

"When Albertans targeted by hate-motivated crimes ask for help, we listen and take action," he said in a release.

"As we increase this funding, we continue to work with vulnerable groups to fight hate crime and provide all Albertans with the best opportunity to succeed and reach their full potential."

The road at the entrance to a Sikh gurdwara in southwest Calgary was vandalized with hateful messages.

Law enforcement in Calgary and Edmonton have been investigating a number of incidents in recent weeks of hateful messages being scrawled on buildings targeting a number of different ethnic groups.

Some of the incidents, which have led to charges being laid, have been violent and prompted victims to fear for their safety.

Thai Nguyen, pastor at Calgary's Vietnamese Alliance Church, says staff are still working to repair the damage caused by a fire that was intentionally set at the building last year.

"The protections these grants make available can make a real difference in churches and local groups like ours, who come together for worship and to serve our communities."

Police and firefighters were called to the building at approximately 7:20 p.m. on July 4, 2021 after reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

No one was inside the church at the time and crews were able to extinguish the flames, but significant damage was caused in the incident.

Police are still searching for a person of interest in connection with the arson.

More information about the program and details about eligibility will be available in the coming weeks.