Kenney says border restrictions creating 'crisis' of empty shelves in grocery stores

Premier Kenney tweeted out images of sparsely-stocked shelves Monday morning, tweeting "I'm getting pictures like this from grocery stores across Alberta this morning. This is turning into a crisis. It requires immediate action by the Canadian & US governments."

