CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday, but will remain at home in self-isolation after possible exposure to COVID-19, the premier's office confirmed to CTV News Wednesday.

Christine Myatt, spokesperson for the premier's office, told CTV News in an email that Kenney went into self-isolation at home after one of his staff, Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, recently tested positive for the illness.

"Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard recently had a close contact who tested positive for COVID-19," she said. "In line with protocols, Minister Allard has been isolating since receiving that notice on the weekend."

Allard received a positive test result Wednesday afternoon.

Since the premier is a close contact of Allard - most recently Oct. 15, when he joined her at a press event in Aidrie where a number of UCP members attended and did not wear masks - he immediately entered self-isolation upon hearing of the positive test.

"Despite not showing any symptoms, the premier is currently being tested out of an abundance of caution."

Tested negative

Late Wednesday evening, the premier's office confirmed that Kenney had tested negative, but would carry out his isolation period as required.

The CIty of Airdrie issued a statement Wednesday as well, stating that "Those that may have been in close contact (with Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard) during that time, including some members of City Council and staff, have been notified and are being cautious by following AHS instructions that may include self-islation and testing depending on their exposure.

"If you believe you may have also been in close contact with Minister Allard during the visit to Airdrie, please call 811.

Attended Question Period

Myatt confirmed the premier attended Question Period at the Alberta legislature Wednesday.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver, along with MLAs Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie and Nathan Neudorff have also gone into self-isolation because of their contact with Allard, Myatt says.

Allard is at home with mild symptoms of the illness.

HINSHAW BRIEFED ON SITUATION

Myatt adds the province's top doctor has been told about the situaton facing the Alberta legislature.

"Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has been and will continue to be consulted on the response," she said.

Under the current health protocols, only Allard's close contacts are being told to self-isolate, but if they become sick, then the focus will shift to a wider range of people.

"If one of Minister Allard’s close contacts begins to show symptoms and/or tests positive, then that individual’s close contacts would subsequently need to self-isolate."

Kenney is not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 at this time.