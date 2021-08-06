CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney will announce further supports Friday for Alberta agriculture producers facing extraordinary costs due to ongoing drought conditions in the province.

Kenney will be joined by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen and Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon, along with Brad Dubeau, general manager at Alberta Beef Producers and Scott Severtson from Severtson Land and Cattle at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

The event will be livestreamed by CTV Calgary.

Agriculture disasters have been declared in several areas across southern Alberta, including Rockyview County and Wheatland County, along with 16 others.

Some areas are experiencing one-in-50 year drought conditions. Wheat crops are stunted and many have almost entirely turned brown after weeks of high temperatures and months of low rainfall.

The federal AgriRecovery program is expected to be used to help with uninsured losses throughout the west, and provincial crop adjusters have been assessing fields over the past month to allow farmers to move ahead with their claims.

The local states of disaster will help producers qualify for any aid. The combination of low yields and high feed prices are expected to trickle down to consumers.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day ...