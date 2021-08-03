CALGARY -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will give an update Tuesday on film and television productions in the province and the Television Tax Credit program.

CTV Calgary will livestream Kenney's comments at 1:20 p.m..

The premier will be joined by:

  • Doug Schweitzer, minister of jobs, economy and innovation;
  • Nate Horner, Associate minister of rural economic development;
  • Tanya Fir, associate minister of red tape reduction;
  • Damian Petti, president, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IASTE) Local 212;
  • Tina Alford, branch representative, Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA);
  • Brock Skretting, head of advocacy, Keep Alberta Rolling, and;
  • Mike Dunphy, business agent, Teamsters Local 362.