Kenney to give update on Alberta film productions and Television Tax Credit program
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 11:10AM MDT
The City of Calgary has announced its intention to sell the Calgary Film Centre. (file)
CALGARY -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will give an update Tuesday on film and television productions in the province and the Television Tax Credit program.
CTV Calgary will livestream Kenney's comments at 1:20 p.m..
The premier will be joined by:
- Doug Schweitzer, minister of jobs, economy and innovation;
- Nate Horner, Associate minister of rural economic development;
- Tanya Fir, associate minister of red tape reduction;
- Damian Petti, president, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IASTE) Local 212;
- Tina Alford, branch representative, Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA);
- Brock Skretting, head of advocacy, Keep Alberta Rolling, and;
- Mike Dunphy, business agent, Teamsters Local 362.