CALGARY -- A Calgary seniors' organization will open July 6 after being closed for three months during the pandemic.

Kerby Centre is allowed to restart in-person services in the second stage of Alberta's provincial relaunch under guidelines for physical distancing, mask wearing and contact tracing.

“While we are optimistic about the reopening, we can’t lose sight of the risk that still exists for seniors,” CEO Larry Mathieson wrote in a statement.

“Many seniors will continue to self-isolate and Kerby Centre will do everything we can to support them in the community.”

In addition to in-house services like free tax filing, foot care and education and recreation courses, Kerby Centre will also continue offering grocery delivery, courses over Zoom, tax filing via phone, and a social calling program for those are isolating.

Kerby Centre is also a mask pick-up location Monday to Friday 8 to 4 p.m. for seniors who are unable to get masks at a fast food drive-thru.

Seniors can request a mask delivery by calling 403-705-3175.