Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade

Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade as its marshal. (supplied) Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade as its marshal. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S., Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada released a joint statement regarding illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina