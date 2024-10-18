'Kiss of death to local representation': Calgary mayor reacts to Bill 20
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she's worried new provincial legislation will bring more big money — and less leadership — to municipal elections.
The Government of Alberta unveiled sweeping new changes to the election process on Friday.
The Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, or Bill 20, will — barring a massive UCP rethink — come into effect at the end of October.
It will introduce political parties into next year's elections in Calgary and Edmonton, and will once again allow corporate and union donations.
Local leaders from around the province voiced their displeasure with the bill Friday, lamenting what they see as a lack of consultation.
Perhaps none were more upset than Gondek.
"It's a kiss of death to local representation and local democracy," she told reporters.
"The days of independent candidates who actually represent you look like they're going to be over."
Some on the councils of both Calgary and Edmonton have already agreed, voicing their opposition to the legislation this summer.
Both the Rural Municipalities of Alberta and Alberta Municipalities added their names to the hat Friday.
The latter — which represents 265 member communities — sent out a statement saying the bill will "create an uneven playing field for candidates in a more costly electoral process."
Paul McLauchlin, president of the former, tells CTV News he wishes the province would've listened to municipalities more before going ahead with the drastic changes.
"Nobody really asked for this, so from my members, that's sort of our overall view," he said.
"I'm really concerned about the thumb being on the scale. I know this (provincial) government is very much obsessed with municipal politics in the City of Calgary."
Gondek agrees that it's an overstep.
She's also upset about a part of the bill that will ban tabulator machines and instead force municipalities to pay for people to hand-count ballots on election night.
The province claims it will increase security of the votes but tabulators have repeatedly been proven to be faster, cheaper and more accurate than hand-counting.
"I would say that it's probably our job to dispel the myths around tabulators moreso than try to appease people who have a conspiracy theory," Gondek said.
"Tabulators being gone means a greater expense to municipalities because we have to hire more people.
"It also means you'll all be waiting longer to get the (election) results."
When asked if the province would kick in any money on Friday, Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver brushed aside the idea.
He says local elections are the financial responsibility of local governments.
Critics say it's an unfair comment.
"It's pretty rich for the Government of Alberta to say that it's local municipalities that run elections," Gondek said.
"We are the worker bees that make those elections happen — the rules are set up by the province."
