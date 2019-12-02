Knife concern prompts police response to supervised consumption site in Calgary's Beltline
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 11:44AM MST Last Updated Monday, December 2, 2019 12:13PM MST
Police were called to the supervised consumption site at the Sheldon Chumir Centre after someone armed with a knife locked themselves in a washroom.
CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating an incident at the supervised consumption site at the Sheldon Chumir Centre in the Beltline.
Police received a call just after 10:30 a.m. to the centre, in the 1200 block of Fourth Street S.W., after an individual armed with a knife locked themselves in a washroom.
Police continue to investigate.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated throughout the day.
