Kyrou scores twice as St. Louis Blues hand Calgary Flames fifth straight loss
Jordan Kyrou scored twice on Friday as the St. Louis Blues made it three wins in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich had two-point games for St. Louis (15-15-1) with a goal and assist each. Brandon Saad also scored.
Connor Mackey scored both goals for Calgary (13-12-6), which is winless in its past five (0-2-3) and received boos from the home crowd as the final buzzer went. Dillon Dube and Elias Lindholm each had two assists.
Thomas Greiss made 40 saves to win his fourth game in his past five starts for the Blues. He's 4-4-0 on the season.
At the other end, Jacob Markstrom had 18 stops. His record falls to 8-8-4.
Tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, St. Louis took its second lead at 3:08 of the second on the power play.
Just seconds after Dube and Andrew Mangiapane failed to get a shot on goal during a dangerous two-on-one rush, back up the ice came St. Louis with a three-way passing sequence capped off by Kyrou, who snapped a shot over Markstrom's shoulder for his 12th goal of the season.
Still 2-1 entering the third, St. Louis took a two-goal lead at 3:46 when a lapse in defensive coverage gave Buchnevich an unimpeded path to the net and he fired a shot inside the goalpost.
The Flames briefly got back into the game when Mackey scored his second of the night at 7:40, beating Greiss over his glove after being set up by Dube.
St. Louis restored its two-goal advantage just 78 seconds later thanks to a bad turnover by Mackey, who flung the puck up the middle from behind his net where it was intercepted by Saad, who took advantage, scoring his seventh of the season.
A minute later, it was Kyrou again, this time his shot deflecting in off the skate of Flames defenceman Mackenzie Weegar.
The goal was Kyrou's team-leading 13th of the year.
A key moment in the game came in the second period with the Blues up 2-1. Three straight St. Louis penalties put the Flames on the power play for nearly six continuous minutes — including a 22-second two-man advantage — but against the league's worst penalty kill, Calgary was unable to generate any dangerous chances.
Not only is St. Louis' penalty kill the worst in the league, entering the game at 67.1 per cent, it would go down as the worst in NHL history if they end the season that way. The 1979-80 L.A. Kings own the all-time worst PK at 68.2 per cent.
The Flames were 0-for-3 with the man advantage Friday, while the Blues went 1-for-2.
St. Louis opened up the scoring 4:07 into the game, capitalizing on a turnover in the offensive zone by Lindholm that led to a 2-on-1 with Robert Thomas and Barbashev, who buried the return pass for just his second goal in his past 16 games.
Calgary tied it 1-1 at 16:01 of the first when Dube's shot deflected in off Mackey.
The assist gives Dube nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past 10 games, which tops the team.
Dube was on a new line for the game with Darryl Sutter flip-flopping his top-six left wingers. Dube joined Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli and Jonathan Huberdeau dropped down to play alongside Nazem Kadri and Mangiapane.
SINGING THE BLUES
The Flames continue to struggle head to head against St. Louis, which is 7-1-0 in their past eight meetings. The Blues have enjoyed their visits to southern Alberta, winning five of their past six games in Calgary.
MACKEY'S MOMENT
Mackey's two goals were the second and third of his career but first in front of a crowd as his only other came in the final game of the 2020-21 season in an empty Saddledome, due to COVID restrictions. Connor's dad, Dave, spent his final three NHL seasons from 1991 to 1994 with the Blues.
UP NEXT
Blues: A season-long five-game road trip continues on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks.
Flames: Begin a four-game California road trip on Sunday with the first of two consecutive games against the San Jose Sharks.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
2-year-old rescued after being swallowed by hippo
A hippo has attacked a 2-year-old boy in Uganda, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out, a statement from the Uganda Police Force said on Friday.
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
2 peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in attack in Mali, UN says
Two UN peacekeepers from Nigeria were killed and four others wounded in an attack Friday on a peace patrol in the town of Timbuktu in northern Mali, the United Nations said.
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
Scientists discover hammerhead shark nursery in Ecuador's Galapagos
A team of researchers has discovered a nursery of baby hammerhead sharks off an island in Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago, a finding that could help protect the species from the threat of extinction.
Edmonton
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to abducting 10-year-old boy in Edmonton
A diagnosed pedophile with a history of sex offences against children admitted Friday to abducting an Edmonton boy in 2021.
-
Edmonton sharpshooter says Ottawa missing the mark by banning 1,500 guns
Matthew Oliver is Metis and a former competition shooter. He feels Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ban on certain firearms unfairly targets both of those groups.
Vancouver
-
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidies
There's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.
-
Indigenous restaurant Salmon n' Bannock set to open new YVR location next week
Vancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon n' Bannock, is set to open its second location at YVR airport this month.
-
Crown wants 15 years without parole for Langley, B.C., man who killed family members
The sentencing for a Langley man who killed his mother, brother and stepfather before setting their home on fire got underway in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Friday.
Atlantic
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
Outbreak declared at Dalhousie University after student dies from meningococcal disease
A student at Dalhousie University in Halifax has died after contracting meningococcal disease. Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed the death Friday, adding that another student is recovering in hospital.
-
Nova Scotia's chief doctor urges holiday caution as province hits peak flu season
Flu season is in full swing earlier than usual across Nova Scotia this year, and the province's chief medical officer of health is urging the public to exercise caution during the holidays.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how long average ER stays are on Vancouver Island
People visiting emergency rooms in Greater Victoria this year had to stay slightly longer than they did the year before, according to Island Health.
-
Two U.S. towns declare rights for critically endangered southern resident killer whales
Earlier this month, on Dec. 5, the Washington state city of Port Townsend, located just south of Victoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, signed a proclamation declaring rights for southern resident killer whales.
-
Vancouver Island snowfall to begin this weekend, but exact totals unclear
While snow is expected across Vancouver Island starting this weekend, exact timing and snowfall totals are hard to nail down for the weekend and through the bulk of next week.
Toronto
-
Two found dead, one in critical condition at Hamilton residence: police
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hamilton residence Friday.
-
Former Catholic priest charged in historic sex assault, police say there may be more victims
A former Catholic priest in Peel Region has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an underage parishioner more than 40 years ago and police say there could still be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
-
Portion of Dundas Street West that closed due to sinkhole expected to reopen Monday
A portion of Dundas Street in the city's west end that has been blocked following the discovery of a sinkhole last month could reopen as early as next week.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Quebec boy with autism refused service because he attends English school
The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is incensed after she says her son was denied entry into a specialized psychiatric program at a hospital because her son attends English school.
-
Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort shuts down 'until further notice'; RBQ issues safety order after gondola falls
The Quebec government has ordered five ski lifts at the popular Mont-Sainte-Anne resort to be shut down after a gondola fell down to the ground last weekend.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 25 to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning. As of 4 p.m. Friday, some areas of Ottawa had received 30 cm of snow.
-
Ski season begins at resorts in eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Any pre-Christmas opening for ski resorts is considered a victory. Thanks to a slow-moving snowstorm across eastern Ontario, ski hills in the national capital region are ready for a big weekend.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.
-
Kitchener Rangers win first game with new player Francesco Arcuri
Francesco Arcuri made his debut with the Kitchener Rangers Friday night and he also scored his first goal with his new team.
-
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heart
Kitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
Saskatoon
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
-
Alaska bound plane makes emergency landing in Saskatoon
There was an unusual sight at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon when an Alaska-bound plane had to make an emergency landing.
-
'Expecting to sellout tomorrow': Christmas Trees running out at some Saskatoon stores
As Christmas Day is on the horizon, trees are starting to dwindle at stores in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man wanted for Sault murder 'armed and dangerous': police
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are looking for a 27-year-old murder suspect they describe as 'armed and dangerous.'
-
Sudbury firefighters extinguish blaze, then help family rescue Christmas presents
A family of five in Sudbury has been displaced by a residential fire that broke out early Friday morning.
-
Trio plead guilty to illegal moose hunting, slapped with $14,500 in fines
Three men face thousands in fines after pleading guilty to illegal moose hunting in Kawartha Lakes.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government offering technical, financial resources to study on searching landfill
The Manitoba government is now part of an Indigenous-led oversight committee on the feasibility of searching landfills for missing women.
-
Millennium Library not scheduled to reopen next week, no timetable set
The Millennium Library will stay closed for the foreseeable future.
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
Regina
-
Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community
A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
-
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.
-
Lithium company sees potential for southeastern Sask.
Inside Prairie Lithium’s Emerald Park facility, the company is perfecting a method to process a mineral in extremely high demand amid a rising demand for batteries.