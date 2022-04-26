Lake Louise and Moraine Lake shuttles to depart from ski resort lot, reservations required

The popular shuttles that take passengers in Banff National Park to two heavily visited destinations will have a new pick-up location this year.

Parks Canada announced the shuttles to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake will depart from the Lake Louise Ski Resort parking lot on Whitehorn Drive.

Shuttle seats will need to be reserved online in advance and tickets will go on sale beginning May 4. A portion of shuttle seats will be held back from the initial booking window and made available 48 hours prior to departure.

The Lake Louise shuttle is scheduled to begin May 13 and the Moraine Lake shuttle will debut June 1. Both routes will run daily, with a shuttle departing every 20 minutes or so, and are slated to run through Oct. 10.

Adults tickets are $8 while senior tickets are priced at $4. Youth (six-17) and children (under the age of six) may travel on the shuttle for free but need to reserve a seat in advance.

Those who purchase a shuttle seat will have access to a free connector shuttle that ferries passengers between Moraine Lake and Lake Louise every 15 minutes from June 1 through Oct. 10. Seats on the connector shuttle will be first-come, first-served and lineups are expected.

To book your shuttle seat, or for additional shuttle information, visit Parks Canada Reservation Service and select the Shuttles toggle.