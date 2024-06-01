Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
McDonald, who scored the winning goal of the Flames’ only Stanley Cup in 1989, took the cup over to visit one particular Calgary police officer who literally saved McDonald’s life when he experienced a cardiac arrest earlier this year.
That was Const. Jose Cives, who was on scene at the Calgary International Airport when McDonald collapsed there.
Friday night, at a CPS fundraiser, McDonald showed up with the Stanley Cup and a few old Flames teammates, Tim Hunter, Colin Patterson and Rick Walmsley, to shoot some pictures, share some stories and celebrate the 35th anniversary of winning the Cup with the man who greatly improved the odds that McDonald will be able to celebrate the 36th as well.
Cives recalled the events of Feb.4.
“I got a call over the radio whereby I was informed that an adult male had collapsed, possibly (from) a heart attack," he said. "I raced down to the location they had given me, automatically took over from the male that was doing chest compressions and continued from there on after."
"I’m told that we worked on him for 10 minutes solid," he added, "and together with the use of an AED there were many times that night when I thought that Lanny wasn’t going to make it through, but I wasn’t going to stop until I got some sort of result,” Cives said.
“Well he is a local hero,” McDonald said. “Jose saved my life along with two beautiful nurses who jumped in when I had my cardiac arrest and to be able to bring the Cup here, when it was in town and just happened to be there for a (CPS) fundraising event here as well – they had no idea it was coming – we had given them a couple auction items, but to be able to surprise them here, knowing they make such a difference in the community, is so rewarding and what a great way to thank Jose.”
Coffee talk
It turns out that McDonald’s cardiac arrest event has made him fast friends with Cives.
“We go for coffee,” McDonald said. “We laugh. We cry, we share stories back and forth and to find out a little more about his family –he lives down in Okotoks, has three kids, didn’t want any fanfare at all – he just says, like “I was doing my job.’”
Cives said he enjoys the stories McDonald shares with him too.
“I’m glad that we’ve made that connection," he said. "We get along brilliantly. We have a lot of laughs – there isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t remind me that I’m the man that broke him! His ribs, his sternum – but on the flip side, he always tells me that he’s forever thankful that I’m one of the people that saved his life.”
The Stanley Cup moved on to Edmonton Saturday, where the Oilers were busy preparing to play Game 6 Sunday night, needing one more win to advance to the finals.
Lanny McDonald visited a Calgary Police Service fundraiser Friday night to surprise Const. Jose Cives, who saved McDonald's life when he had a near-fatal heart attack at Calgary Airport in early February.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Chad Daybell sentenced to death for killing wife and girlfriend’s two children in jury decision
Jurors resumed deliberations Saturday on whether a man should be sentenced to death after being convicted days earlier of the murders of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children in Idaho.
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police says a pedestrian has died following a collision with a train that was heading to Toronto.
This Calgary home has a giant tree in the middle, and it's for sale
There's a luxury 'tree home' for sale in Calgary.
China lands spacecraft on the moon amid growing space rivalry with U.S.
A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon’s far side to collect rocks in a growing space rivalry with U.S.
Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level
On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
-
Man on scooter killed in Old Strathcona crash
A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Old Strathcona early Saturday morning.
-
AHS issues warning over high level of fecal matter in Lake Summerside
Fecal matter prompted a health warning for Lake Summerside in south Edmonton on Friday.
Lethbridge
-
Okotoks lives by the long ball, crushing three homers in 10-2 defeat of Bombers in Brooks
The Okotoks Dawgs won their first road victory of the season Friday, defeating the Brooks Bombers 10-2.
-
Brooks strikes first in Rocky Mountain Challenge, topping Surrey 5-2
The Brooks Bandits spread the scoring around Friday night, en route to a 5-2 victory over the Surrey Eagles in the opening game of the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
-
Kids get chance to get up close to heavy equipment at Big Truck Petting Zoo
Fire trucks, garbage trucks, excavators and more will be on display Saturday in Lethbridge at the Big Truck Petting Zoo.
Vancouver
-
Surrey car crash sends 4 to hospital
Four people are in hospital after a serious car crash near the Surrey-Langley border on Saturday morning, according to police.
-
Dump trucks in B.C. now required to have in-cab warning devices
In an attempt to curb infrastructure crashes such as overpass strikes, all dump trucks of a certain height operating in B.C. are now required to have warning devices installed in-cab to alert drivers when the dump box is raised.
-
Hastings Street in Burnaby transforms into big party for Hats Off Day
Thousands of people flocked to Hastings Street in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood on Saturday to celebrate the annual Hats Off Day festival.
Vancouver Island
-
Start of June means B.C.'s minimum wage is now $17.40 per hour
The first day of June means the minimum wage for most workers in B.C. is now $17.40 per hour, as the province's annual inflation-based hike takes effect.
-
WestJet ordered to pay B.C. traveller $1,300 for a missed flight connection
A B.C. traveller will receive more than $1,300 in compensation from WestJet for a missed flight connection following a decision from the province's small claims tribunal.
-
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mining skills competition showcases elite rescue teams
Dozens of teams and hundreds of rescuers gathered at Prairieland Park for the mining skills competition, an event that brings together some of the best-trained rescuers who specialize in mine rescues.
-
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
-
Negotiations between Sask. teachers and province to resume next week
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway in Regina
An investigation is underway in Regina after an injured man died in hospital on Saturday.
-
Fine, Lenius among Roughriders cuts
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released quarterback Mason Fine and receiver Brayden Lenius on Saturday as the team announced its final roster cuts.
-
Iceland glacier covered in volcanic ash inspiration for Sask. artist
A Saskatchewan artist had a unique setting for his latest piece.
Toronto
-
'A beautiful tribute': Caroline Huebner Parkette officially unveiled in Toronto
Dozens of people gathered at a newly-renamed park in Toronto’s east end Saturday morning to celebrate the life of its namesake, Caroline Huebner-Makurat, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet 11 months ago.
-
TTC streetcar derailed, 3 people injured in downtown Toronto crash
A TTC streetcar was derailed and three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash involving a vehicle in downtown Toronto Saturday morning.
-
Police searching for suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted woman walking along Mississauga trail
Peel police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman walking along a trail in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Stabbed man stumbles into pharmacy in Montreal's Village, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a young man was stabbed in The Village neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
-
Making Quebec bilingual: 'What a lack of respect,' says Jolin-Barrette of the idea
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette added his voice to the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives in Ottawa who are outraged by comments made by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono, who said Quebec would benefit from becoming an officially bilingual province rather than having only French as its official language.
-
Quebec adopts bill granting 'parental union' to unmarried couples
On Friday, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette welcomed the unanimous adoption a day earlier of his Bill 56 amending the Civil Code and creating a new parental union regime in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Hometown racer relishes SailGP moment in Halifax
Team Canada's Billy Gooderham says he's thrilled to be able to compete in the first-ever Sail Grand Prix event held on Canadian Waters.
-
N.B. reaches tentative agreement with union representing social workers and psychologists
The New Brunswick government has reached a tentative agreement with a local union representing social workers among other professions in the province.
-
The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years
The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years this June.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg looking at fining residents for putting contaminated items in trash
The City of Winnipeg is asking the public if homeowners should have to pay for throwing contaminated items in their trash and recycling carts.
-
Osborne Village Starbucks permanently closed
Osborne Village residents will have to find a new spot to get their caffeine fix, as the River Avenue Starbucks location is closing up shop for good.
-
'Lots of love, darling': Hundreds of love letters dating back to 1920s up for sale
Hundreds of love letters from decades past are up for grabs, offering a peek into days when pen and ink were conveyors of connection when miles apart.
Ottawa
-
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
-
OSTA's annual Drivers Appreciation Day took place Saturday
As another school year wraps up, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) held its annual Drivers Appreciation Day on Saturday to commemorate those in charge of that big yellow bus.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police says a pedestrian has died following a collision with a train that was heading to Toronto.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police searching for two motorcyclists following crash at Maley Drive underpass
Greater Sudbury Police Service is looking for two motorcyclists – one of whom may be “seriously injured.”
-
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
-
22-year-old driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver was travelling more than 150km/h on Highway 11 in Benoit Township east of Timmins, Ont., on Friday.
Barrie
-
Barrie kicks off pride month with festival and parade
Barrie celebrated the start of Pride month with a special Pride march and festival in the downtown core on Saturday.
-
Innisfil Indian Association hosts first-ever Holi Rangotsav; festival of colours
The Innisfil Indian Association held their first-ever Holi Rangotsav, the festival of colours.
-
Innisfil Beach Road to close under Highway 400 Saturday overnight
Continued construction at the Innisfil Beach Road exit of Highway 400 will close certain areas of the interchange from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, allowing crews to remove the existing Highway 400 northbound bridge.
Kitchener
-
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
-
Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
-
Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
London
-
Mix of sun and cloud expected Sunday ahead of gloomy work week
The early morning hours Sunday might see some rainfall — but that's expected to end in the early afternoon.
-
SIU investigation into man who was bit by London police dog concludes
The director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe a London police officer committed a criminal offence after a man who was arrested was 'seriously injured' by the bite of a police service dog.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Windsor
-
Body of missing Windsor man, last seen late last year, recovered in Detroit River
Since the start of this year, multiple search efforts have been conducted to locate Scott Kersey who was last seen on Dec. 29, 2023.
-
2 arrested after officers seize loaded shotguns from Glengarry apartment building: Windsor police
Windsor police officers say they have arrested two people and seized loaded shotguns from apartment units in the city's core.
-
Final frame for Windsor's last five-pin bowling alley
After 78 years in Windsor, the doors at Playdium Lanes have closed for a final time.