Large truck crash blocks traffic on Stoney Trail on Friday

Calgary police shut down the eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail on Friday morning after a large truck rolled over onto its side. Calgary police shut down the eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail on Friday morning after a large truck rolled over onto its side.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What your poop colour can say about your health

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer for how often you should poop, but when it comes to what colour your stool should be, expert consensus is much narrower. And deviations from it can be a cause for concern.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina