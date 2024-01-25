'Last best party in town': Blues Can destined for wrecking ball

The Blues Can in Inglewood will likely host its last gig in the fall of 2024, according to owner Greg Smith.

Smith, who founded the bar in 2010, says he always knew the live music venue was on valuable land, and says he knew time was up when a sign was erected saying the landowner has applied to the city to build condos on the property.

"You can't really blame them. Developers develop. That's what developers do. So it's up to us to go and find and create the next cool neighbourhood," Smith said.

"He's letting us stay as long as we can, until he's ready to go, and then we have to have found another place by then or that's the end of the Blues Can as we know it right now."

Since its inception, the Blues Can has been a favourite spot for Calgary music aficionados and a prized venue for musicians looking to hone their chops in an intimate barroom setting.

"A lot of people have played here for less money than they can make elsewhere because they want the Blues Can on their resume," Smith said.

"This place is a mark of honour on your resume as a musician. Absolutely, they want it there."

Calgary musician Tom Phillips has a regular gig at the Blues Can.

The veteran performer says there are few places in the world like the inner-city Quonset hut turned live music venue.

"I love going to see live music there. I love to hear it. For some reason, the sound in that place makes it, literally, my favourite place to listen to music. It's one of my very favourite places to play in because of their sound technicians and the shape of the building and everything. Somehow it just all comes together to be a very magical place," Phillips said.

"They have bands from all over the world. And they have local bands. It means a ton. I think without it, there's going to be a big hole."

The Blues Can marks the eastern edge of Calgary's Music Mile, which stretches westward to the National Music Centre and the site of the old King Eddy Hotel.

Rob Skeet, president of the Music Mile says losing a cornerstone bar like the Blues Can is a blow to Calgary's music scene.

"It's a huge blow to us because it's one of our anchors. We have 27 venues along the Music Mile and this is the one that was there from inception," Skeet said.

"To lose, basically, 600 shows a year, is going to be horrible for the music scene, certainly in this area, for sure. This is a place where a lot of musicians cut their teeth. They have jams, and of course youth musicians, they foster that as well, too. So, to lose that as a venue is just going to be devastating."

Smith says while the Blues Can may have to leave its current location, he vows it will return in some form.

"I have given my word to every musician, patron and staff member that asks that I will fight until the very, very end to see that we carry on and find another home," Smith said.

"It's very, very difficult to find a home for this type of venue. It has to be cheap. It has to be somewhere where we can make a little bit of noise. It has to be big enough. It has to be a little sketchy. Preferably in a part of town where you roll up your windows and drive fast through it."

Meanwhile, Smith says he hopes to keep operating at the current location until at least Oct. 1 this year, which would mark the Blues Can's 14th birthday.

"So, sometime in the fall may be the last best party in town," Smith said.