'Last hurrah': Memorial service for Calgary children's entertainer Buck Shot

It was the last show for longtime children's TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge Friday as hundreds of family, friends and fans attended a public memorial in Calgary.

For 30 years, Buck Shot and his sidekick Benny the Bear entertained Calgarians with songs, puppets, the birthday book and his nifty battered cowboy hat.

Barge died at home last month just 10 days short of his 88th birthday.

The memorial began at noon — the same time "The Buck Shot Show" would air in southern Alberta.

"I think in our heart of hearts if we didn't have to do this for him we wouldn't do it this big, but he was a showman. He was an entertainer," said his son Ken.

"You just want him to have this joy in this last hurrah. It's been such a reawakening of who my dad was because it's been a lot of years since he was Buck Shot."

"Buck Shot" was one of the longest running children's shows in Canada, surpassing "Mr. Dressup," which ran for 29 years, and "The Friendly Giant," which aired for 27.

Barge was asked to develop the show when he was a cameraman and floor director at CFCN in Calgary. He had a knack for interviewing kids in the audience and getting heartfelt responses.

"What you saw on TV was what he was at home. He wasn't pretentious. He didn't talk down to people. He just talked and everybody was his friend," said his son.

One of Barge's friends, longtime Calgary TV weatherman Jimmy Hughes, said Buck Shot was hugely popular.

"Buck Shot was and always will be the most loved and successful television personality in the history of Calgary," said Hughes.

"Besides being the best, he had the perfect plan … he started indoctrinating his fan base when they were four and five years old. Why didn't I think of that?"

A family photo of Ron Barge, creator of the children’s show "Buck Shot" in Calgary on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd KorolThe show ran from 1967 to 1997, but Barge continued in his role making special appearances at events.

"We're blessed to have everybody come today and it's a great way to say goodbye to my daddy," said his daughter Brenda Barge.

Benny the Bear, Buck Shot's old guitar and a Calgary Flames jersey with "Buck Shot" written across the back were on the stage during the service. His family and most of those attending were also wearing Flames jerseys.

"We put out the request because my daddy was a Flames fan from day one. Just for Dad we would have the 'C of Red' so we asked people."

A musician most of his life, Barge played in bands from the time he was 16. He played piano and sang with the Stardells for more than 20 years in Calgary.

His family said he loved the show and the character he created. Since the show was done live, it led to a number of pranks being played by people working on it.

"The birthday book was the primary target and the hired hands would put either a bad joke or a bad picture or something that was not appropriate for children's television and my dad would have to keep a straight face while he was holding that stupid book," said Ken Barge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.