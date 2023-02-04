Late goal by Walker Duehr gives Wranglers 2-1 win over Bakersfield

The Wranglers ended the first half of the AHL season on a high note Friday, defeating the Bakersfield Condors 2-1 in a game played at the Saddledome in Calgary.

Walker Duehr deposited a pass from Matthew Phillips in the net with under five seconds remaining to break a 1-1 tie.

🚨 May the force be with Due… pic.twitter.com/AZVWnTArxo — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) February 4, 2023

After falling behind 1-0 on a goal by Bakersfield's Dino Kambeitz, the Wranglers tied it in the second on a power play goal from Brett Sutter. The goal was Sutter's 12th of the season and second in as many nights against Bakersfield.

Oscar Dansk started in goal for the Wranglers, but was knocked out by a collision in the crease. Dustin Wolf came in to finish off the game, picking up his 26th win of the first half.

The victory salvaged a split for the Wranglers, after they lost to Bakersfield 5-1 at the Saddledome Thursday night.

The Wranglers hit the all-star break in first place in the AHL with a 31-11-2 record.