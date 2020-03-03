CALGARY -- Calgary homeowners should brace themselves for a larger property tax bill this spring and city council says the latest provincial budget is to blame.

The combined impacts of the Alberta government’s 2019 and 2020 budgets have resulted in an 11.3 per cent increase in provincial education property taxes.

When combining the impacts of the City of Calgary’s already approved 7.5 per cent tax hike, the total tax increase is now 8.9 per cent for 2020.

It's estimated the average Calgary homeowner — with a home assessed at $455,000 — will pay an additional $280 in property tax in 2020.

The average annual property tax bill in 2020 will be $3,440, with $2,150 going to the city and $1,290 going to the province.

Here’s a look at the expected increases for an average Calgary home (Courtesy: City of Calgary)

Several city councillors made it known at Monday’s council meeting that they now want further clarification on property tax bills. Council has now asked city administration to come up with ways of getting information on tax bills to show how money stays in the city and goes to the province.

There is a bright spot in this latest provincial budget for non-residential ratepayers (small businesses) who will see a 12.2 per cent drop in their provincial property taxes.

The full impact of the tax shift won’t be known until property tax bills are mailed out this spring.

City impacts

One of the biggest areas of concern has been the province's decision to cut $53 million from the budget for the maintenance of affordable housing in Calgary over the next three years.

Council heard Monday that those reductions could result in the closure of 100 affordable housing units at a time when the city is in need of an additional 15,000 units.

Another report received by council showed a $4 million reduction in fine revenues for the Calgary Police Service. The provincial budget last fall resulted in the provincial government withholding $13 million reduction in fine revenues.

Council has filled in that CPS funding gap in the fall but it’s not yet known how the city will handle this latest reduction.